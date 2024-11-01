CARsgen Therapeutics: CARsgen U.S. Clinical Holds Lifted by FDA

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") lifted the clinical holds on clinical trials of zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel, CT053, an autologous CAR-T product against BCMA), satricabtagene autoleucel (satri-cel, CT041, an autologous CAR-T product against Claudin18.2), and CT071 (an autologous CAR-T product against GPRC5D) in the United States.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

Forward-looking Statements

