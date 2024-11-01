Hyundai Motor America Reports Record October 2024 Sales

Best-ever total and retail October sales; total sales increase 18% ; retail climbs 15%

Record-breaking Tucson HEV total and retail sales

Hybrid total sales increase 91% in October

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total October sales of 71,802 units, an 18% increase compared with October 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra N (+373%), Santa Fe HEV (+136%), Tucson (+5%), Tucson HEV (+140%), IONIQ 5 (+51%) and Palisade (+27%). Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 91%. October was the best-ever month for Tucson HEV in total and retail sales. Retail sales for October 2024 set new records climbing 15%.

"Hyundai has set a total sales record in the month of October for the third consecutive year," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "The Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and IONIQ 5 led the way, showcasing strong demand for our electrified vehicles that offer cutting-edge technology and exceptional design."

Oct-24 Oct-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 71,802 60,805 +18 % 682,296 655,952 +4 %

October Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Presents First Look at IONIQ 9, Embarking on a New Era of Spacious EV Design: Hyundai Motor Company released the teaser images of its eagerly awaited IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV that will mark a new milestone in the brand's unwavering commitment to electrification.

Hyundai Motor Company released the teaser images of its eagerly awaited IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV that will mark a new milestone in the brand's unwavering commitment to electrification. Hyundai Reveals Bold and Efficient Hydrogen FCEV Concept Previewing New Design Language: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept at its 'Clearly Committed' event held at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. INITIUM is a Latin word meaning 'beginning' or 'first', representing Hyundai Motor's status as a hydrogen energy pioneer and its commitment to develop a hydrogen society.

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept at its 'Clearly Committed' event held at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. INITIUM is a Latin word meaning 'beginning' or 'first', representing Hyundai Motor's status as a hydrogen energy pioneer and its commitment to develop a hydrogen society. Hyundai Most Awarded Automaker in Cars.com's 2025 Top Pick EV Awards: Hyundai's IONIQ electric vehicles have each been awarded 2025 Top Picks by Cars.com as part of their updated EV Buying Guide. The 2025 IONIQ 6 was named the Top Pick, Electric Car and Top Pick, Value EV, while the 2025 IONIQ 5 was named Top Pick, 2-Row Electric SUV.

Hyundai's IONIQ electric vehicles have each been awarded 2025 Top Picks by Cars.com as part of their updated EV Buying Guide. The 2025 IONIQ 6 was named the Top Pick, Electric Car and Top Pick, Value EV, while the 2025 IONIQ 5 was named Top Pick, 2-Row Electric SUV. Hyundai and Waymo Enter Multi-Year, Strategic Partnership: Hyundai Motor Company and Waymo have entered into a multi-year, strategic partnership. In the first phase of this partnership, the companies will integrate Waymo's sixth-generation fully autonomous technology - the Waymo Driver - into Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 SUV, which will be added to the Waymo One fleet over time.

Hyundai Motor Company and Waymo have entered into a multi-year, strategic partnership. In the first phase of this partnership, the companies will integrate Waymo's sixth-generation fully autonomous technology - the Waymo Driver - into Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 SUV, which will be added to the Waymo One fleet over time. Hyundai President and Global COO José Muñoz Named a Visionary Leader in Reuters Events 2024 Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours: President and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, José Muñoz was named a Visionary Leader in the Reuters Events 2024 Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours.

President and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, José Muñoz was named a Visionary Leader in the Reuters Events 2024 Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours. Automotive News Names Randy Parker a 2024 Champion of Diversity: Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, has been recognized by Automotive News as a 2024 Champion of Diversity.

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, has been recognized by as a 2024 Champion of Diversity. Hyundai Clinches Fifth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Championship with 1-2 Finish at Fox Factory 120: Hyundai earned its fifth-consecutive IMSA Michelin Pilot Championship (IMPC) Manufacturers' Championship after a dominating performance in the Fox Factory 120 at Road Atlanta.

Hyundai earned its fifth-consecutive IMSA Michelin Pilot Championship (IMPC) Manufacturers' Championship after a dominating performance in the Fox Factory 120 at Road Atlanta. Hyundai Releases Teen Driver Safety Week Social Series Starring Actress Julie Bowen: To highlight Teen Driver Safety Week, Hyundai partnered with actress Julie Bowen on a social content series on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The multi-part series with Hyundai, Julie, and her driving-age sons promotes safe driving, while also tackling concerns felt by both new drivers and their parents.

To highlight Teen Driver Safety Week, Hyundai partnered with actress Julie Bowen on a social content series on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The multi-part series with Hyundai, Julie, and her driving-age sons promotes safe driving, while also tackling concerns felt by both new drivers and their parents. Hyundai and Toyota Motor Corporation Drive Motorsport Culture at 'Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival': Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation have successfully teamed up to host the first-ever 'Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival' at Yongin Speedway in Korea.

Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation have successfully teamed up to host the first-ever 'Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival' at Yongin Speedway in Korea. Hyundai Issues Hurricane Relief and Support for Impacted Communities in the U.S.: Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America, along with its manufacturing facilities, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, announced a multifaceted hurricane relief program.

Vehicles Oct-24 Oct-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 12,151 9,456 +29 % 113,769 116,759 -3 % Ioniq 5 4,498 2,979 +51 % 34,816 28,285 +23 % Ioniq 6 837 1,239 -32 % 9,934 9,557 +4 % Kona 5,685 7,927 -28 % 70,193 64,445 +9 % Nexo 4 23 -83 % 93 196 -53 % Palisade 8,983 7,071 +27 % 90,775 65,928 +38 % Santa Cruz 2,427 2,555 -5 % 27,598 31,638 -13 % Santa Fe 9,644 9,700 -1 % 93,325 105,862 -12 % Sonata 6,300 2,460 +156 % 54,730 39,801 +38 % Tucson 19,829 15,638 +27 % 165,776 168,818 -2 % Venue 1,444 1,757 -18 % 21,287 24,626 -14 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

