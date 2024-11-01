Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Iconovo AB

With effect from November 04, 2024, the paid subscription units in Iconovo AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 26, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ICO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023261706 Order book ID: 367641 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB