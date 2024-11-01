Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
01.11.2024 11:15 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Iconovo AB

With effect from November 04, 2024, the paid subscription units in Iconovo AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including November 26, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ICO BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023261706              
Order book ID:                   367641
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
