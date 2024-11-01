PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX), a diversified chemistry company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. Overall, the Company delivered strong sales, earnings and cash flow performance while continuing to invest for long-term sustainable growth.
Third Quarter 2024 Summary
- Sales up approximately 23% versus prior year driven by an approximately 11% increase in volume, 8% higher raw material pass-through pricing, and 5% favorable impact of market-based pricing
- Net Income of $22.3 million, an increase of $30.2 million versus the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million, an increase of $45.8 million versus the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.4%, up 1,110 bps versus the prior year
- Cash Flow from Operations of $57.3 million, an increase of $36.4 million versus the prior year
- Capital Expenditures of $30.5 million, an increase of $5.4 million versus the prior year
- Free Cash Flow of $26.8 million, an increase of $31.1 million versus the prior year
"In the third quarter, AdvanSix capitalized on the strength of our competitive position to deliver robust results with the continued realization of commercial performance across our diverse product portfolio and strong operational execution," said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. "The AdvanSix team drove top and bottom-line growth as well as continued cash flow improvement amid a strong ammonium sulfate fall fill program supporting higher pricing year-over-year, a constructive global acetone supply and demand environment, and modestly improving North American nylon industry conditions. We are accelerating focused growth in the most profitable areas of our business and were pleased to be awarded an approximately $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase our production capacity of premium grade products, reinforcing a strong return profile for our SUSTAIN (Sustainable U.S. Sulfate to Accelerate Increased Nutrition) program."
Summary third quarter 2024 financial results for the Company are included below:
($ in Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
3Q 2024
3Q 2023
Sales
$398,187
$322,907
Net Income (Loss)
22,266
(7,977)
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.82
($0.29)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)
$0.88
($0.36)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
53,161
7,321
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (1)
13.4%
2.3%
Cash Flow from Operations
57,250
20,802
Free Cash Flow (1)(2)
26,760
(4,329)
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations
(2) Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures
Sales of $398 million in the quarter increased approximately 23% versus the prior year. Sales volume increased approximately 11% primarily driven by higher sales of ammonium sulfate supported by sulfur nutrition demand. Raw material pass-through pricing was favorable by 8% as a result of a net cost increase in benzene and propylene (inputs to cumene which is a key feedstock to our products). Market-based pricing was favorable by 5% including continued strength in acetone, as well as ammonium sulfate as growers seeking to maximize crop yields continue to recognize the benefits of sulfur nutrition.
Sales by product line and approximate percentage of total sales are included below:
($ in Thousands)
3Q 2024
3Q 2023 (1)
Sales
% of Total
Sales
% of Total
Nylon
$
93,693
24%
$
86,056
27%
Caprolactam
76,338
19%
68,795
21%
Ammonium Sulfate
107,668
27%
79,067
24%
Chemical Intermediates
120,488
30%
88,989
28%
Total
$
398,187
100%
$
322,907
100%
(1) Previously reported amounts have been updated for a reclassification of certain products representing approximately $5.5 million of sales in 3Q 2023 between Ammonium Sulfate (decreased) and Chemical Intermediates (increased). Total sales were not impacted.
Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million in the quarter increased $45.8 million versus the prior year primarily driven by favorable pricing, net of raw material costs, higher sales volume, and the timing of planned plant turnarounds.
Adjusted earnings per share of $0.88 increased $1.24 versus the prior year driven primarily by the factors discussed above.
Cash flow from operations of $57.3 million in the quarter increased $36.4 million versus the prior year primarily driven by higher net income. Capital expenditures of $30.5 million in the quarter increased $5.4 million versus the prior year primarily reflecting planned increased spend on maintenance and enterprise programs.
Outlook
- Ammonium sulfate order book sold through 4Q24 amid continued strong sulfur nutrition demand
- Expect balanced to tight global acetone supply and demand conditions
- Expect North American nylon industry spreads to modestly improve amid stable end market demand
- Expect Capital Expenditures to now be $135 to $140 million in 2024, reflecting refined execution timing to address critical enterprise risk mitigation and growth projects including our SUSTAIN (Sustainable U.S. Sulfate to Accelerate Increased Nutrition) program
- As a result of additional required maintenance and a delayed ramp to full operating rates at our Hopewell site following our planned plant turnaround, we expect an incremental approximately $17 million unfavorable impact to pre-tax income in 4Q24, inclusive of $10 million related to fixed cost absorption and higher maintenance expense, and $7 million of lost sales; no impact on 3Q24 results
Manufacturing plant turnarounds are a critical enabler for driving operational excellence, safety and compliance across the AdvanSix enterprise, and key to achieving and sustaining disproportionately higher operating rates given our competitive cost advantage. This year's fourth quarter planned turnaround was comprehensive in scope, designed to encompass maintenance and reliability work at our three major sites. The mechanical portion of the turnaround was safely and well executed across all sites, however we experienced a delayed ramp to full operating rates in our Hopewell facility given a challenge associated with our Ammonia plant re-start.
"2024 has truly been a year of contrasts. On the positive side, we have consistently demonstrated our agility and focus by deploying the right strategies and actions to achieve commercial success while advancing targeted growth initiatives. On the opportunity side, while we have proven ability to navigate and recover from operational difficulties, our manufacturing execution this year has not met our expectations. Operational excellence is a key enabler to our overall performance, with meaningful performance upside for us to capture, and we take all learnings for sustained continuous improvement with rigor and discipline. Despite the unfavorable impact of the extended turnaround in the fourth quarter, we are pleased to have returned to our targeted utilization rates and our outlook for the remainder of the year and 2025 continues to be supported by our diverse product portfolio, advantaged business model and favorable industry dynamics. We remain confident in the growth prospects for AdvanSix, and are committed to delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Kane.
Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2024.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix is a diversified chemistry company that produces essential materials for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people's lives. Our integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities plays a critical role in global supply chains and enables us to innovate and deliver essential products for our customers across building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives, electronics and other end markets. Guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect, AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, plant nutrients, and chemical intermediates. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" and other variations or similar terminology and expressions. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally; the potential effects of inflationary pressures, labor market shortages and supply chain issues; instability or volatility in financial markets or other unfavorable economic or business conditions caused by geopolitical concerns, including as a result of political and policy uncertainties with the approaching U.S. Presidential election, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and the possible expansion of such conflicts; the effect of any of the foregoing on our customers' demand for our products and our suppliers' ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; any closures of our and our customers' offices and facilities; risks associated with increased phishing, compromised business emails and other cybersecurity attacks, data privacy incidents and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; risks associated with operating with a reduced workforce; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost, or at all, due to economic conditions or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and related events; price fluctuations, cost increases and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; failure to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to declare and pay quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase our common stock and the amount and timing of any future repurchases; disruptions in supply chain, transportation and logistics; potential for uncertainty regarding qualification for tax treatment of our spin-off; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this press release may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,298
$
29,768
Accounts and other receivables - net
149,058
165,393
Inventories - net
213,434
211,831
Taxes receivable
375
1,434
Other current assets
15,608
11,378
Total current assets
395,773
419,804
Property, plant and equipment - net
892,574
852,642
Operating lease right-of-use assets
90,740
95,805
Goodwill
56,192
56,192
Intangible assets
43,906
46,193
Other assets
31,050
25,384
Total assets
$
1,510,235
$
1,496,020
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
207,272
$
259,068
Accrued liabilities
55,783
44,086
Income taxes payable
435
8,033
Operating lease liabilities - short-term
30,135
32,053
Deferred income and customer advances
1,517
15,678
Total current liabilities
295,142
358,918
Deferred income taxes
154,690
151,059
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
60,793
63,961
Line of credit - long-term
215,000
170,000
Postretirement benefit obligations
7,048
3,660
Other liabilities
11,154
9,185
Total liabilities
743,827
756,783
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 32,982,868 shares issued and 26,730,739 outstanding at September 30, 2024; 32,598,946 shares issued and 26,750,471 outstanding at December 31, 2023
330
326
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
-
-
Treasury stock at par (6,252,129 shares at September 30, 2024; 5,848,475 shares at December 31, 2023)
(63
)
(58
)
Additional paid-in capital
134,735
138,046
Retained earnings
635,609
605,067
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,203
)
(4,144
)
Total stockholders' equity
766,408
739,237
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,510,235
$
1,496,020
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales
$
398,187
$
322,907
$
1,188,495
$
1,151,391
Costs, expenses and other:
Costs of goods sold
340,885
314,785
1,046,860
1,004,844
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24,265
21,585
72,290
70,711
Interest expense, net
2,924
2,075
9,137
5,296
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
368
(5,485
)
1,808
(6,918
)
Total costs, expenses and other
368,442
332,960
1,130,095
1,073,933
Income (loss) before taxes
29,745
(10,053
)
58,400
77,458
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,479
(2,076
)
14,603
17,753
Net income (loss)
$
22,266
$
(7,977
)
$
43,797
$
59,705
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.83
$
(0.29
)
$
1.63
$
2.18
Diluted
$
0.82
$
(0.29
)
$
1.61
$
2.12
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
26,790,752
27,209,521
26,836,114
27,433,851
Diluted
27,204,714
27,209,521
27,209,680
28,193,721
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
22,266
$
(7,977
)
$
43,797
$
59,705
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,933
18,379
57,197
54,337
Loss on disposal of assets
154
371
415
939
Deferred income taxes
2,887
(2,825
)
3,638
1,069
Stock-based compensation
1,559
1,391
5,963
5,840
Amortization of deferred financing fees
155
155
464
464
Operational asset adjustments
-
(4,472
)
1,200
(4,472
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Accounts and other receivables
21,073
20,062
15,069
42,185
Inventories
(37,607
)
(3,598
)
(1,603
)
(14,082
)
Taxes receivable
(196
)
(56
)
1,059
8,273
Accounts payable
17,994
(4,245
)
(43,687
)
(50,123
)
Income taxes payable
(572
)
3,474
(7,598
)
2,136
Accrued liabilities
4,839
(2,043
)
10,988
(7,787
)
Deferred income and customer advances
369
82
(14,161
)
(32,015
)
Other assets and liabilities
5,396
2,104
(1,493
)
(9,088
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,250
20,802
71,248
57,381
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(30,490
)
(25,131
)
(99,373
)
(69,025
)
Other investing activities
(2,317
)
(370
)
(6,053
)
(2,404
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(32,807
)
(25,501
)
(105,426
)
(71,429
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from line of credit
54,000
140,500
311,500
371,000
Payments of line of credit
(69,000
)
(110,500
)
(266,500
)
(316,000
)
Principal payments of finance leases
(260
)
(242
)
(762
)
(698
)
Dividend payments
(4,276
)
(4,350
)
(12,858
)
(12,354
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(42
)
(9,266
)
(10,427
)
(37,651
)
Issuance of common stock
328
131
755
876
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(19,250
)
16,273
21,708
5,173
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
5,193
11,574
(12,470
)
(8,875
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,105
10,536
29,768
30,985
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
17,298
$
22,110
$
17,298
$
22,110
Supplemental non-cash investing activities:
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
$
15,018
$
21,188
AdvanSix Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
57,250
$
20,802
$
71,248
$
57,381
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(30,490
)
(25,131
)
(99,373
)
(69,025
)
Free cash flow (1)
$
26,760
$
(4,329
)
$
(28,125
)
$
(11,644
)
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
22,266
$
(7,977
)
$
43,797
$
59,705
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1,559
1,391
5,963
5,840
Non-recurring, unusual or extraordinary (income) expense (2)
-
(4,472
)
1,200
(4,472
)
Non-cash amortization from acquisitions
531
532
1,595
1,596
Non-recurring M&A costs
-
-
-
-
Income tax expense (benefit) relating to reconciling items
(367
)
776
(1,594
)
(157
)
Adjusted Net income (loss) (non-GAAP)
23,989
(9,750
)
50,961
62,512
Interest expense, net
2,924
2,075
9,137
5,296
Income tax expense (benefit) - Adjusted
7,846
(2,852
)
16,197
17,911
Depreciation and amortization - Adjusted
18,402
17,848
55,602
52,741
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
53,161
$
7,321
$
131,897
$
138,460
Sales
$
398,187
$
322,907
$
1,188,495
$
1,151,391
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) (3)
13.4
%
2.3
%
11.1
%
12.0
%
(2) 2024 includes a pre-tax loss of approximately $1.2 million from the reduction of the Company's anticipated receivable related to the gain on the termination fee recorded upon the exit from the Oben Holding Group S.A. alliance during the third quarter of 2023. During 2023, there were several transactions including the exit from the Oben Holding Group S.A. alliance, licensee exit of legacy technology and exit of certain low-margin oximes products that resulted in a $4.5 million net pre-tax loss.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Sales
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
22,266
$
(7,977
)
$
43,797
$
59,705
Adjusted Net income (loss) (non-GAAP)
23,989
(9,750
)
50,961
62,512
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic
26,790,752
27,209,521
26,836,114
27,433,851
Dilutive effect of equity awards and other stock-based holdings
413,962
-
373,566
759,870
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
27,204,714
27,209,521
27,209,680
28,193,721
EPS - Basic
$
0.83
$
(0.29
)
$
1.63
$
2.18
EPS - Diluted
$
0.82
$
(0.29
)
$
1.61
$
2.12
Adjusted EPS - Basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.90
$
(0.36
)
$
1.90
$
2.28
Adjusted EPS - Diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.88
$
(0.36
)
$
1.87
$
2.22
The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's operating performance, enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company's operations.
AdvanSix Inc.
Appendix
(Pre-tax income impact, Dollars in millions)
Planned Plant Turnaround Schedule (4)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
Primary Unit Operation
2017
-
~$10
~$4
~$20
~$34
Sulfuric Acid
2018
~$2
~$10
~$30
-
~$42
Ammonia
2019
-
~$5
~$5
~$25
~$35
Sulfuric Acid
2020
~$2
~$7
~$20
~$2
~$31
Ammonia
2021
~$3
~$8
-
~$18
~$29
Sulfuric Acid
2022
~$1
~$5
~$44(5)
-
~$50
Ammonia
2023
~$2
~$1
~$27
-
~$30
Sulfuric Acid
2024E
~$5
~$3
~$3
~$47(6)
~$58
Ammonia
(4) Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense, and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company.
(5) During the multi-site planned plant turnaround, additional required maintenance at our Frankford phenol plant contributed to reduced production across our integrated value chain and a delayed ramp to full operating rates at our Hopewell and Chesterfield sites, resulting in an incremental $15 million unfavorable impact to pre-tax income inclusive of fixed cost absorption, higher maintenance expense and lost sales.
(6) During the multi-site planned plant turnaround, additional required maintenance at our Hopewell plant contributed to reduced production across our integrated value chain and a delayed ramp to full operating rates, resulting in an incremental approximately $17 million unfavorable impact to pre-tax income inclusive of fixed cost absorption, higher maintenance expense, and lost sales
