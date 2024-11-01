HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $176.2 million or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $178.0 million or $1.66 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2024.

" We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, as we continue to generate high quality earnings," said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. " Our results continue to benefit from the impact of interest rates on persistency and the growth in our investment portfolio. Our performance for the quarter demonstrates the strength of our operating model in producing strong returns and growing book value per share."

Financial Highlights:

New insurance written for the third quarter of 2024 was $12.5 billion, consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.

Insurance in force as of September 30, 2024 was $243.0 billion, compared to $240.7 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $238.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $165.5 million, up 22% from the comparable period in 2023.

In September, Essent closed its 10th mortgage insurance-linked note transaction, Radnor Re 2024-1, which provides $363 million of collateralized reinsurance coverage for new insurance written from July 2023 through July 2024.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2024, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Essent") offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data Exhibit D U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data Exhibit E New Insurance Written - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Exhibit F Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Exhibit G Other Risk in Force Exhibit H U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Vintage Data Exhibit I U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data Exhibit J U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data Exhibit K Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Exhibit L Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Exhibit M Investments Available for Sale Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital Exhibit O Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit A Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Direct premiums written $ 277,754 $ 270,868 $ 819,595 $ 759,526 Ceded premiums (34,789 ) (30,294 ) (92,524 ) (103,431 ) Net premiums written 242,965 240,574 727,071 656,095 Decrease in unearned premiums 5,971 6,231 19,346 15,197 Net premiums earned 248,936 246,805 746,417 671,292 Net investment income 57,340 47,072 165,511 135,558 Realized investment gains (losses), net 68 (235 ) (2,236 ) (2,312 ) Income (loss) from other invested assets 2,820 (3,143 ) 486 (10,697 ) Other income 7,414 5,609 17,699 18,641 Total revenues 316,578 296,108 927,877 812,482 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 30,666 10,822 40,245 11,902 Other underwriting and operating expenses 57,259 54,814 170,595 145,183 Premiums retained by agents 9,622 13,175 29,328 13,175 Interest expense 11,457 7,854 27,168 22,184 Total losses and expenses 109,004 86,665 267,336 192,444 Income before income taxes 207,574 209,443 660,541 620,038 Income tax expense 31,399 31,484 99,038 99,019 Net income $ 176,175 $ 177,959 $ 561,503 $ 521,019 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.68 $ 5.32 $ 4.90 Diluted 1.65 1.66 5.26 4.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 105,266 105,979 105,539 106,387 Diluted 106,554 107,025 106,700 107,232 Net income $ 176,175 $ 177,959 $ 561,503 $ 521,019 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments 117,358 (76,248 ) 90,217 (53,593 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 117,358 (76,248 ) 90,217 (53,593 ) Comprehensive income $ 293,533 $ 101,711 $ 651,720 $ 467,426

Exhibit B Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Assets Investments Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value $ 4,919,868 $ 4,335,008 Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 1,030,631 928,731 Total investments available for sale 5,950,499 5,263,739 Other invested assets 294,931 277,226 Total investments 6,245,430 5,540,965 Cash 109,306 141,787 Accrued investment income 40,453 35,689 Accounts receivable 54,394 63,266 Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,491 9,139 Property and equipment 41,221 41,304 Prepaid federal income tax 494,356 470,646 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 69,907 72,826 Other assets 61,981 51,051 Total assets $ 7,126,539 $ 6,426,673 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Reserve for losses and LAE $ 288,316 $ 260,095 Unearned premium reserve 120,939 140,285 Net deferred tax liability 410,761 362,753 Senior notes due 2029, net 493,673 - Credit facility borrowings, net - 421,920 Other accrued liabilities 171,865 139,070 Total liabilities 1,485,554 1,324,123 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common shares, $0.015 par value: Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 106,204 shares in 2024 and 106,597 shares in 2023 1,593 1,599 Additional paid-in capital 1,276,572 1,299,869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,279 ) (280,496 ) Retained earnings 4,553,099 4,081,578 Total stockholders' equity 5,640,985 5,102,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,126,539 $ 6,426,673 Return on average equity (1) 13.9 % 14.6 % (1) The 2024 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2024 net income by average equity. The 2023 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2023 net income by average equity.

Exhibit C Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data 2024 2023 Selected Income Statement Data September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Net premiums earned: U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio $ 214,119 $ 217,513 $ 212,479 $ 211,083 $ 209,351 GSE and other risk share 17,130 17,745 17,826 17,166 16,850 Title insurance 17,687 16,633 15,285 17,365 20,604 Net premiums earned 248,936 251,891 245,590 245,614 246,805 Net investment income 57,340 56,086 52,085 50,581 47,072 Realized investment gains (losses), net 68 (1,164 ) (1,140 ) (4,892 ) (235 ) Income (loss) from other invested assets 2,820 (419 ) (1,915 ) (421 ) (3,143 ) Other income (1) 7,414 6,548 3,737 6,395 5,609 Total revenues 316,578 312,942 298,357 297,277 296,108 Losses and expenses: Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE 30,666 (334 ) 9,913 19,640 10,822 Other underwriting and operating expenses 57,259 55,987 57,349 55,248 54,814 Premiums retained by agents 9,622 10,215 9,491 11,475 13,175 Interest expense 11,457 7,849 7,862 7,953 7,854 Total losses and expenses 109,004 73,717 84,615 94,316 86,665 Income before income taxes 207,574 239,225 213,742 202,961 209,443 Income tax expense (2) 31,399 35,616 32,023 27,594 31,484 Net income $ 176,175 $ 203,609 $ 181,719 $ 175,367 $ 177,959 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.93 $ 1.72 $ 1.66 $ 1.68 Diluted 1.65 1.91 1.70 1.64 1.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 105,266 105,657 105,697 105,733 105,979 Diluted 106,554 106,778 106,770 106,823 107,025 Book value per share $ 53.11 $ 50.58 $ 48.96 $ 47.87 $ 44.98 Return on average equity (annualized) 12.8 % 15.4 % 14.1 % 14.2 % 14.9 % Borrowings outstanding $ 500,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 Undrawn committed capacity $ 500,000 $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ 400,000 Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 6.25 % 7.07 % 7.06 % 7.11 % 7.07 % Debt-to-capital 8.14 % 7.32 % 7.52 % 7.69 % 8.12 % (1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, were ($1,173), $732, ($1,902), $412, and ($898), respectively. (2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023 includes $475, $556, ($1,041), ($1,132), and ($763), respectively, of discrete tax expense (benefit) associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 also includes ($616) of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units. Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 also includes a $2,731 net benefit associated with the recognition of a deferred tax asset for unrealized losses on the investment portfolios of Essent Group and Essent Re upon the enactment of the Bermuda Corporate Income Tax.

Exhibit D Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data 2024 2023 Other Data: September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio New insurance written $ 12,513,695 $ 12,503,125 $ 8,323,544 $ 8,769,160 $ 12,505,823 New risk written 3,437,465 3,449,623 2,289,508 2,409,340 3,458,467 Average insurance in force $ 242,065,632 $ 239,538,571 $ 238,595,268 $ 239,005,961 $ 237,270,093 Insurance in force (end of period) $ 242,976,043 $ 240,669,165 $ 238,477,402 $ 239,078,262 $ 238,661,612 Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) $ 66,237,992 $ 65,269,064 $ 64,247,810 $ 64,061,374 $ 63,605,057 Risk in force (end of period) $ 55,915,640 $ 55,521,538 $ 54,686,533 $ 54,591,590 $ 53,920,308 Policies in force 815,507 814,237 815,752 822,012 825,248 Weighted average coverage (2) 27.3 % 27.1 % 26.9 % 26.8 % 26.7 % Annual persistency 86.6 % 86.7 % 86.9 % 86.9 % 86.6 % Loans in default (count) 15,906 13,954 13,992 14,819 13,391 Percentage of loans in default 1.95 % 1.71 % 1.72 % 1.80 % 1.62 % U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate: Base average premium rate (3) 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Single premium cancellations (4) - % - % - % - % - % Gross average premium rate 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Ceded premiums (0.06 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %) Net average premium rate 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.35 % (1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance. (2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force. (3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period. (4) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.

Exhibit E Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio New Insurance Written: Flow NIW by Credit Score Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 5,339,574 42.7 % $ 5,212,343 41.8 % $ 14,387,356 43.2 % $ 15,473,191 39.8 % 740-759 2,141,817 17.1 2,205,066 17.6 5,717,289 17.1 7,031,821 18.1 720-739 1,764,319 14.1 1,911,320 15.3 4,828,718 14.5 6,310,564 16.2 700-719 1,622,450 13.0 1,867,510 14.9 4,348,047 13.0 5,892,704 15.1 680-699 918,116 7.3 891,471 7.1 2,351,589 7.1 3,024,347 7.8 <=679 727,419 5.8 418,113 3.3 1,707,365 5.1 1,165,065 3.0 Total $ 12,513,695 100.0 % $ 12,505,823 100.0 % $ 33,340,364 100.0 % $ 38,897,692 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 747 747 747 746 NIW by LTV Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 836,186 6.7 % $ 849,250 6.7 % $ 2,250,434 6.7 % $ 2,801,011 7.2 % 85.01% to 90.00% 2,415,504 19.3 2,445,924 19.6 6,571,300 19.7 7,951,062 20.4 90.01% to 95.00% 6,616,174 52.9 6,614,050 52.9 18,008,682 54.0 21,383,696 55.0 95.01% and above 2,645,831 21.1 2,596,599 20.8 6,509,948 19.6 6,761,923 17.4 Total $ 12,513,695 100.0 % $ 12,505,823 100.0 % $ 33,340,364 100.0 % $ 38,897,692 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 93 % 93 % 93 % 93 % NIW by Product Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Single Premium policies 1.4 % 2.8 % 1.5 % 3.8 % Monthly Premium policies 98.6 97.2 98.5 96.2 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Purchase 97.0 % 99.0 % 97.4 % 98.8 % Refinance 3.0 1.0 2.6 1.2 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit F Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Portfolio by Credit Score IIF by FICO score September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 98,553,455 40.6 % $ 97,668,435 40.6 % $ 97,027,348 40.7 % 740-759 42,377,559 17.4 41,915,598 17.4 41,362,480 17.3 720-739 37,947,254 15.6 37,678,804 15.7 37,297,809 15.6 700-719 32,685,044 13.5 32,331,564 13.4 31,674,346 13.3 680-699 19,890,335 8.2 19,751,956 8.2 19,850,176 8.3 <=679 11,522,396 4.7 11,322,808 4.7 11,449,453 4.8 Total $ 242,976,043 100.0 % $ 240,669,165 100.0 % $ 238,661,612 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 746 746 746 Gross RIF by FICO score September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 26,614,399 40.2 % $ 26,238,140 40.2 % $ 25,594,262 40.1 % 740-759 11,715,485 17.7 11,525,987 17.7 11,165,727 17.6 720-739 10,485,311 15.8 10,362,021 15.9 10,090,889 15.9 700-719 9,044,551 13.7 8,899,342 13.6 8,568,811 13.5 680-699 5,451,406 8.2 5,382,312 8.2 5,327,434 8.4 <=679 2,926,840 4.4 2,861,262 4.4 2,857,934 4.5 Total $ 66,237,992 100.0 % $ 65,269,064 100.0 % $ 63,605,057 100.0 % Portfolio by LTV IIF by LTV September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 15,555,555 6.4 % $ 16,927,111 7.0 % $ 21,226,685 8.9 % 85.01% to 90.00% 61,262,960 25.2 61,774,991 25.7 63,374,562 26.6 90.01% to 95.00% 125,919,529 51.8 123,414,332 51.3 118,461,030 49.6 95.01% and above 40,237,999 16.6 38,552,731 16.0 35,599,335 14.9 Total $ 242,976,043 100.0 % $ 240,669,165 100.0 % $ 238,661,612 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 93 % 93 % 93 % Gross RIF by LTV September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 1,845,584 2.8 % $ 2,010,864 3.1 % $ 2,525,753 4.0 % 85.01% to 90.00% 15,120,025 22.8 15,238,201 23.3 15,566,095 24.5 90.01% to 95.00% 37,149,222 56.1 36,405,573 55.8 34,848,762 54.8 95.01% and above 12,123,161 18.3 11,614,426 17.8 10,664,447 16.7 Total $ 66,237,992 100.0 % $ 65,269,064 100.0 % $ 63,605,057 100.0 % Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period IIF by Loan Amortization Period September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) FRM 30 years and higher $ 237,628,900 97.8 % $ 235,138,420 97.7 % $ 232,186,999 97.3 % FRM 20-25 years 1,199,947 0.5 1,322,021 0.5 1,910,610 0.8 FRM 15 years 1,191,749 0.5 1,276,780 0.5 1,719,467 0.7 ARM 5 years and higher 2,955,447 1.2 2,931,944 1.3 2,844,536 1.2 Total $ 242,976,043 100.0 % $ 240,669,165 100.0 % $ 238,661,612 100.0 %

Exhibit G Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Other Risk in Force 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 GSE and other risk share (1): Risk in Force $ 2,254,726 $ 2,304,885 $ 2,307,267 $ 2,244,944 $ 2,247,393 Reserve for losses and LAE $ 37 $ 33 $ 32 $ 29 $ 54 Weighted average credit score 750 750 750 749 749 Weighted average LTV 82 % 82 % 82 % 82 % 82 % (1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Exhibit I Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Insurance Linked Notes (1) Earned Premiums Ceded Deal Name Vintage Remaining

Insurance

in Force Remaining

Risk

in Force Original

Reinsurance

in Force Remaining

Reinsurance

in Force Losses

Ceded

to Date Original

First Layer

Retention Remaining

First Layer

Retention Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Reduction in

PMIERs Minimum

Required

Assets (3) Radnor Re 2021-1 Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021 $ 25,750,186 $ 6,963,249 $ 557,911 $ 220,532 $ - $ 278,956 $ 277,985 $ 2,091 $ 6,564 $ 160,822 Radnor Re 2021-2 Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 31,287,234 8,616,211 439,407 286,439 - 279,415 277,195 3,715 10,952 215,335 Radnor Re 2022-1 Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 28,815,017 7,856,567 237,868 191,938 - 303,761 301,278 3,825 11,478 176,583 Radnor Re 2023-1 Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 28,989,426 7,941,539 281,462 281,462 - 281,463 281,089 3,705 10,657 266,826 Radnor Re 2024-1 Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024 30,359,933 8,387,056 363,366 363,366 - 256,495 256,495 472 472 363,366 Total $ 145,201,796 $ 39,764,622 $ 1,880,014 $ 1,343,737 $ - $ 1,400,090 $ 1,394,042 $ 13,808 $ 40,123 (5) $ 1,182,932

Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2) Earned Premiums Ceded Deal Name Vintage Remaining

Insurance

in Force Remaining

Risk

in Force Original

Reinsurance

in Force Remaining

Reinsurance

in Force Losses

Ceded

to Date Original

First Layer

Retention Remaining

First Layer

Retention Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Reduction in

PMIERs Minimum

Required

Assets (3) XOL 2019-1 Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018 $ 4,811,623 $ 1,266,631 $ 118,650 $ 76,144 $ - $ 253,643 $ 244,294 $ 641 $ 1,868 $ - XOL 2020-1 Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 6,026,073 1,591,126 55,102 30,592 - 215,605 212,208 263 809 - XOL 2022-1 Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 65,149,106 17,727,315 141,992 141,992 - 507,114 500,886 1,611 4,797 138,001 XOL 2023-1 Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 38,402,550 10,637,649 36,627 36,627 - 366,270 366,141 439 1,306 35,232 XOL 2024-1 Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 32,177,995 8,864,366 46,537 46,537 - 265,931 265,931 528 528 44,765 Total $ 146,567,347 $ 40,087,087 $ 398,908 $ 331,892 $ - $ 1,608,563 $ 1,589,460 $ 3,482 $ 9,308 $ 217,998

Quota Share Reinsurance (2) Losses Ceded Ceding Commission Earned Premiums Ceded Year Ceding

Percentage Remaining

Insurance

in Force Remaining

Risk

in Force Remaining Ceded

Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded

Risk in Force Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Reduction in

PMIERs Minimum

Required

Assets (3) Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020 (4 ) $ 42,414,942 $ 11,536,848 $ 9,585,777 $ 2,572,717 $ 645 $ (146 ) $ 2,719 $ 7,364 $ 4,646 $ 12,450 $ 141,312 Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022 20 % 53,084,698 14,433,907 10,616,940 2,886,781 2,261 3,516 1,850 5,634 5,776 14,221 212,195 Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 17.5 % 38,282,838 10,608,139 6,699,497 1,856,424 2,031 4,492 1,330 4,045 4,825 12,987 143,807 Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 15 % 32,205,363 8,872,008 4,830,804 1,330,801 557 717 793 1,302 2,263 3,515 94,807 Total $ 165,987,841 $ 45,450,902 $ 31,733,018 $ 8,646,723 $ 5,494 $ 8,579 $ 6,692 $ 18,345 $ 17,510 $ 43,173 $ 592,121 (1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs"). (2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers. (3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs. (4) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies. (5) Excludes ($11) and ($80) of benefit in ceded premium on retired ILNs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Exhibit J Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data IIF by State September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 CA 12.5 % 12.7 % 13.0 % FL 11.8 11.6 11.0 TX 10.9 10.8 10.5 CO 4.1 4.1 4.1 AZ 3.8 3.8 3.7 GA 3.7 3.6 3.4 WA 3.4 3.4 3.4 NC 3.0 3.0 2.8 OH 2.6 2.6 2.6 IL 2.6 2.7 2.8 All Others 41.6 41.7 42.7 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross RIF by State September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 CA 12.5 % 12.6 % 12.9 % FL 12.0 11.8 11.3 TX 11.2 11.1 10.8 CO 4.0 4.1 4.0 AZ 3.9 3.8 3.8 GA 3.8 3.7 3.5 WA 3.4 3.4 3.4 NC 3.0 3.0 2.9 OH 2.6 2.5 2.6 IL 2.5 2.6 2.8 All Others 41.1 41.4 42.0 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit K Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default Three Months Ended 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Beginning default inventory 13,954 13,992 14,819 13,391 12,480 Plus: new defaults (A) 9,984 8,119 8,260 9,007 7,953 Less: cures (7,819 ) (7,956 ) (8,951 ) (7,418 ) (6,902 ) Less: claims paid (182 ) (183 ) (123 ) (148 ) (129 ) Less: rescissions and denials, net (31 ) (18 ) (13 ) (13 ) (11 ) Ending default inventory 15,906 13,954 13,992 14,819 13,391 (A) New defaults remaining as of September 30, 2024 7,189 3,198 1,665 1,309 806 Cure rate (1) 28 % 61 % 80 % 85 % 90 % Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) $ 5,749 $ 5,566 $ 3,605 $ 3,411 $ 2,956 Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) $ 32 $ 30 $ 29 $ 22 $ 23 Severity 58 % 60 % 65 % 62 % 66 % Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE Three Months Ended 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 246,107 $ 253,565 $ 245,402 $ 226,617 $ 216,888 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 26,022 26,570 24,005 20,656 17,958 Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period 220,085 226,995 221,397 205,961 198,930 Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in: Current period 51,649 30,653 39,396 38,922 35,609 Prior years (21,836 ) (31,880 ) (30,062 ) (19,912 ) (25,533 ) Incurred losses and LAE during the period 29,813 (1,227 ) 9,334 19,010 10,076 Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in: Current period 637 478 1 330 156 Prior years 5,202 5,205 3,735 3,244 2,889 Loss and LAE payments during the period 5,839 5,683 3,736 3,574 3,045 Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period 244,059 220,085 226,995 221,397 205,961 Plus: Reinsurance recoverables 30,867 26,022 26,570 24,005 20,656 Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period $ 274,926 $ 246,107 $ 253,565 $ 245,402 $ 226,617 (1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.

Exhibit L Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio September 30, 2024 Number of Policies in Default Percentage of Policies in Default Amount of Reserves Percentage of Reserves Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of Defaulted RIF ($ in thousands) Missed Payments: Three payments or less 8,293 52 % $ 53,849 21 % $ 627,505 9 % Four to eleven payments 5,498 35 104,223 41 437,515 24 Twelve or more payments 1,980 12 86,821 35 144,396 60 Pending claims 135 1 8,620 3 9,692 89 Total case reserves 15,906 100 % 253,513 100 % $ 1,219,108 21 % IBNR 19,013 LAE 2,400 Total reserves for losses and LAE $ 274,926 Average reserve per default: Case $ 15.9 Total $ 17.3 Default Rate 1.95 % December 31, 2023 Number of Policies in Default Percentage of Policies in Default Amount of Reserves Percentage of Reserves Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of Defaulted RIF ($ in thousands) Missed Payments: Three payments or less 7,288 49 % $ 44,607 20 % $ 527,419 8 % Four to eleven payments 5,421 37 97,424 43 417,876 23 Twelve or more payments 1,984 13 78,540 35 132,257 59 Pending claims 126 1 5,550 2 6,302 88 Total case reserves 14,819 100 % 226,121 100 % $ 1,083,854 21 % IBNR 16,959 LAE 2,322 Total reserves for losses and LAE $ 245,402 Average reserve per default: Case $ 15.3 Total $ 16.6 Default Rate 1.80 % September 30, 2023 Number of Policies in Default Percentage of Policies in Default Amount of Reserves Percentage of Reserves Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of Defaulted RIF ($ in thousands) Missed Payments: Three payments or less 6,383 48 % $ 38,412 18 % $ 448,039 9 % Four to eleven payments 4,877 36 87,025 42 369,711 24 Twelve or more payments 1,989 15 77,369 37 126,317 61 Pending claims 142 1 6,076 3 6,924 88 Total case reserves 13,391 100 % 208,882 100 % $ 950,991 22 % IBNR 15,666 LAE 2,069 Total reserves for losses and LAE $ 226,617 Average reserve per default: Case $ 15.6 Total $ 16.9 Default Rate 1.62 %

Exhibit M Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Investments Available for Sale Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class Asset Class September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent U.S. Treasury securities $ 709,807 11.9 % $ 996,382 18.9 % U.S. agency securities - - 7,195 0.1 U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities 1,051,308 17.7 821,346 15.6 Municipal debt securities 577,647 9.8 547,258 10.5 Non-U.S. government securities 72,971 1.2 67,447 1.3 Corporate debt securities 1,704,388 28.6 1,297,055 24.7 Residential and commercial mortgage securities 503,980 8.5 517,940 9.8 Asset-backed securities 548,076 9.2 564,995 10.7 Money market funds 782,322 13.1 444,121 8.4 Total investments available for sale $ 5,950,499 100.0 % $ 5,263,739 100.0 % Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating Rating (1) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent Aaa $ 2,541,407 49.2 % $ 2,561,363 53.2 % Aa1 103,522 2.0 104,474 2.2 Aa2 286,304 5.5 291,501 6.0 Aa3 247,669 4.7 208,882 4.3 A1 510,486 9.9 377,188 7.8 A2 391,018 7.6 329,423 6.8 A3 424,218 8.2 253,081 5.3 Baa1 227,741 4.4 220,901 4.6 Baa2 200,539 3.9 226,449 4.7 Baa3 158,288 3.1 166,121 3.4 Below Baa3 76,985 1.5 80,235 1.7 Total (2) $ 5,168,177 100.0 % $ 4,819,618 100.0 % (1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available. (2) Excludes $782,322 and $444,121 of money market funds at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield Effective Duration September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent < 1 Year $ 1,829,657 30.7 % $ 1,892,074 35.9 % 1 to < 2 Years 501,569 8.4 371,583 7.1 2 to < 3 Years 506,047 8.5 538,775 10.2 3 to < 4 Years 499,816 8.4 402,668 7.6 4 to < 5 Years 417,500 7.0 376,722 7.2 5 or more Years 2,195,910 37.0 1,681,917 32.0 Total investments available for sale $ 5,950,499 100.0 % $ 5,263,739 100.0 % Pre-tax investment income yield: Three months ended 3.81 % Nine months ended September 30, 2024 3.77 %

Holding company net cash and investments available for sale: ($ in thousands) As of September 30, 2024 $ 991,151 As of December 31, 2023 $ 693,507

Exhibit N Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries: Combined statutory capital (1) $ 3,584,580 $ 3,530,462 $ 3,453,553 $ 3,376,117 $ 3,309,522 Combined net risk in force (2) $ 34,893,957 $ 34,812,227 $ 34,463,082 $ 34,549,500 $ 34,203,678 Risk-to-capital ratios: (3) Essent Guaranty, Inc. 10.0:1 10.2:1 10.3:1 10.6:1 10.7:1 Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. 0.3:1 0.3:1 0.4:1 0.4:1 0.5:1 Combined (4) 9.7:1 9.9:1 10.0:1 10.2:1 10.3:1 Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5): Available Assets $ 3,598,725 $ 3,513,609 $ 3,464,119 $ 3,379,936 $ 3,318,179 Minimum Required Assets 1,903,473 2,052,135 1,999,928 1,985,545 1,910,659 PMIERs excess Available Assets $ 1,695,252 $ 1,461,474 $ 1,464,191 $ 1,394,391 $ 1,407,520 PMIERs sufficiency ratio (6) 189 % 171 % 173 % 170 % 174 % Essent Reinsurance Ltd.: Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) $ 1,826,901 $ 1,793,777 $ 1,793,005 $ 1,758,665 $ 1,684,122 Net risk in force (2) $ 23,003,846 $ 22,770,165 $ 22,271,316 $ 22,043,926 $ 21,739,419 (1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., after eliminating the impact of intercompany transactions. Statutory capital is computed based on accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual. (2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established. (3) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital. (4) The combined risk-to-capital ratio equals the sum of the net risk in force of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. divided by the combined statutory capital. (5) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated. (6) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.