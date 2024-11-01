Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2024 11:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Bio Vitos Pharma AB

Referring to the bulletin from Bio Vitos Pharma AB's extraordinary general
meeting, held on October 25, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Nov 5, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BIOVIT       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0009320278    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 4, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0023286919    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 5, 2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.