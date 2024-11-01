Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Bio Vitos Pharma AB

Referring to the bulletin from Bio Vitos Pharma AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on October 25, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 5, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: BIOVIT Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0009320278 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 4, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0023286919 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 5, 2024