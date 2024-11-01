DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 01-Nov-2024 / 10:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Voting Rights ISE: DHG LSE: DAL In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that: As of 1 November 2024, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 215,664,462 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 215,664,462. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com Sean McKeon, Tel +353 1 206 9400 Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 57 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,258 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: TVR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 356697 EQS News ID: 2021103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021103&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)