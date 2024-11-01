Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences.

Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Wolfe Healthcare Conference in New York, NY Hosting 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, November 19 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024 in London, UK Presentation on Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

