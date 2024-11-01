Ritani Debuts National Holiday TV Campaign

New York-based Ritani will run two National Television Placements highlighting Diamond Engagement Rings and Diamond Studs during the peak holiday selling season

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Veteran diamond brand Ritani recently revealed two new television ads that will air nationally from now through the holidays, marking the first campaign of this caliber the company has executed in nearly a decade. The spots can be seen everywhere from network television to various streaming platforms.

Longtime Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis describes the creative as "Authentically Ritani: straightforward and transparent, just like the way we market and sell our diamonds and fine jewelry. The ads are in a text-only format with voiceover, making them easy for the viewer to see and hear, with messaging that gets right to the point."

The first 15-second spot, "STUDS," focuses on diamond studs (Ritani offers both natural diamonds as well as lab-grown diamonds). The ad begins with a playful tone, saying "Let's be real. When you hear studs, you're thinking tall, dark and handsome," then delves into the core of Ritani's brand philosophy of complete transparency and "the clarity you deserve. No confusion. No $%@!&#$%*".

"CLARITY," a 30-second spot geared toward engagement ring shoppers, confesses that "buying a diamond is anything but clear." The commercial begins with a generic sunset proposal, but when the music screeches, the viewer is quickly transported to where Ritani wants to take them: a refreshing no-muss, no-fuss approach to diamond marketing that speaks the truth and doesn't overwhelm consumers, particularly first-time buyers. The ad concludes with a voiceover and text that says: "The right ring at the right price."

Papasifakis said that the decision to create and run these campaigns was "impulsive and came together in a matter of weeks." She adds: "Yes, we are in the business of romance, but in my opinion, the reason why Ritani has been so successful selling nearly 1 million engagement rings over the past 25 years is that we get down to the basics of diamond buying which earns us the trust of our clientele who become lifelong customers."

