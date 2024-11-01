Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Appointment of Cole Stevens as Head of Corporate Development

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cole Stevens as Head of Corporate Development, effective November 1, 2024.

Mr. Stevens brings over a decade of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, business development, and communications. He will continue to serve as President of AllAccess Capital Markets, where he has earned a reputation for excellence in strategic capital markets advisory. His work across industries such as technology, healthcare, real estate, and emerging markets has positioned him as a key advisor to executive teams navigating significant growth phases and business transformations.

At Alset AI, Mr. Stevens will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of corporate strategy, identifying both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and establishing strategic partnerships to enhance the Company's position in the AI sector. His leadership will be critical in driving Alset AI's long-term growth strategy and unlocking new opportunities in the evolving AI ecosystem.

"Cole's extensive background in corporate development and strategy, coupled with his hands-on experience in the capital markets landscape, makes him a perfect fit for this role," said Zelong (Roger) He, Interim CEO of Alset AI. "We are excited to welcome him aboard as we continue to accelerate our strategic roadmap."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investments in the technology industry, including but not limited to artificial intelligence. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

