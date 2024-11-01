Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40M0J | ISIN: CA0211551068 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R6
Stuttgart
01.11.24
08:00 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,001
-1,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSET AI VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSET AI VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,03414:03
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 12:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Appointment of Cole Stevens as Head of Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cole Stevens as Head of Corporate Development, effective November 1, 2024.

Mr. Stevens brings over a decade of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, business development, and communications. He will continue to serve as President of AllAccess Capital Markets, where he has earned a reputation for excellence in strategic capital markets advisory. His work across industries such as technology, healthcare, real estate, and emerging markets has positioned him as a key advisor to executive teams navigating significant growth phases and business transformations.

At Alset AI, Mr. Stevens will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of corporate strategy, identifying both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and establishing strategic partnerships to enhance the Company's position in the AI sector. His leadership will be critical in driving Alset AI's long-term growth strategy and unlocking new opportunities in the evolving AI ecosystem.

"Cole's extensive background in corporate development and strategy, coupled with his hands-on experience in the capital markets landscape, makes him a perfect fit for this role," said Zelong (Roger) He, Interim CEO of Alset AI. "We are excited to welcome him aboard as we continue to accelerate our strategic roadmap."

On behalf of Alset AI Ventures Inc.

"Zelong (Roger) He"

Zelong Roger He
Interim Chief Executive Officer

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investments in the technology industry, including but not limited to artificial intelligence. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Zelong (Roger) He, Interim CEO and Director
T: 778.223.8853
E: roger@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the appointment of Cole Stevens as Head of Corporate Development, including anticipated contributions to Alset AI Ventures Inc. ("Alset AI" or the "Company") through corporate strategy development, the identification of growth opportunities, and strategic partnerships aimed at advancing Alset AI's position in the AI sector. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and assumptions based on available information as of the date of this release. However, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, Alset AI's ability to execute its growth strategy, realize anticipated synergies, adapt to evolving market conditions, and secure financing. Additional risks include competition within the AI sector, regulatory changes, technological advancements, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the anticipated results will occur as projected or at all. Alset AI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.