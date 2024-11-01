Prior to its AGM on 31 October Filtronic confirmed that it was confident of delivering FY25 results in line with market expectations. It expects a higher revenue weighting in H125 reflecting the phasing of orders from its largest customer. Filtronic has made good progress with its technology roadmap, manufacturing capacity and engineering hires, and is in advanced discussion for further contracts in the space and aerospace & defence markets, supporting continued growth of the business.

