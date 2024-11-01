By regulating the secondary growth of lead iodide, an international group of scientists has built a perovskite solar cell with low non-radiative recombination and defect state density. The device reportedly exhibited superior stability in both humidity and thermal stability tests compared to reference cells. An international research team has fabricated a perovskite solar cell that reportedly shows lower non-radiative recombination and defect state density. "Our study introduces an innovative lead iodide (PbI2) secondary growth and p-p stack regulation strategy that enhances the photovoltaic efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...