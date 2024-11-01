Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company" or "Radio Fuels") announces Bassam Moubarak resignation from the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and the appointment of Natalia Samartseva as CFO effective today's date.

During his tenure, Bassam was instrumental in driving financial strategies that contributed to the Company's growth and success. He played a key role in transformation of the Company and oversaw its acquisition of NV King Goldlands, demonstrating his commitment to excellence and fiscal responsibility.

"We are grateful for Bassam's contributions to Radio Fuels and for his support ensuring a seamless transition," said Phil O'Neill. "While we are sad to see him go, we respect his decision and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Ms. Samartseva is a Chartered Professional Accountant with significant experience in public company reporting, IFRS, internal controls and auditing. She brings over 15 years of experience across diverse financial leadership positions, including other roles as CFO and as Director of Financial Reporting of companies listed in Canada and the United States. In addition, she has also held a variety of public accounting practice positions, including senior audit manager, and has been engaged as a consultant focused on financial reporting and analysis for junior resource companies. During her career, Ms. Samartseva has overseen projects related to internal control improvements implementation, preparation of financial models, forecasts, business valuation models, transitioning from exploration to commercial production stage for mining companies, and other complex accounting and tax issues.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

