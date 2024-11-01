Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments: Understanding the discount, its rise, and future prospects



01-Nov-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co analyst interview | Diversified Financial Services

Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) | Understanding the discount, its rise, and future prospects

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) Plc is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark provides insights into Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) plc, examining recent changes in the company's discount rate and the factors driving its closure. The discussion addresses the strategies implemented by RECI's management, including portfolio adjustments and capital allocation measures, which have contributed to a more resilient positioning amidst evolving market conditions. Mark also shares perspectives on market dynamics that have favoured RECI, the outlook for its continued performance, and potential risks ahead.

RECI is a specialist investor focused on European real estate credit markets, prioritising fundamental credit and value in its investment strategy.

Listen to the interview here.

