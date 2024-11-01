Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) confirms that the November 2024 monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share is to be paid on November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227437

SOURCE: Gear Energy Ltd.