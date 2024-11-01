Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy across a variety of solid cancers, today announced the publication of data from the Phase 1/2a study of Radspherin® in colorectal cancer patients in the peer-reviewed Journal of Surgical Oncology. The results, previously presented at the 2023 Peritoneal Surface Oncology Group International (PSOGI) Congress in Venice, show encouraging 18 months safety and efficacy data from the 23 patients enrolled in the Phase 1 part of the RAD-18-002 study in colorectal cancer patients.

"We are pleased to see our data published in such a well-recognized scientific journal," commented Professor Emeritus Oyvind Bruland, MD, PhD, senior author on the manuscript, co-founder and member of Oncoinvent's scientific advisory board. "The data in the publication highlights the potential of Radspherin® in treating patients with peritoneal metastases from colorectal cancer, a condition for which there is an urgent unmet need for novel treatment options."

"Patients with liver and lung metastases benefit considerably from several other new treatment options, but not those with peritoneal metastases," commented Stein G. Larsen, MD, PhD, principal investigator of the study and chief gastrosurgeon, the Norwegian Radium Hospital, Oslo University Hospital.

The publication concludes that Radspherin® was well tolerated following cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC). At 18 months, none of the patients receiving the recommended dose (7?MBq) had peritoneal recurrences. Radspherin® also showed a promising signal of efficacy warranting further clinical evaluation. Results from 24 more patients treated with Radspherin® in the RAD-18-002 study are pending.

The Journal of Surgical Oncology publication is available online at: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jso.27897

About the RAD-18-002 Study

RAD-18-002 is a Phase 1/2a open-label study designed to select the clinical dose, and evaluate the safety, tolerability, and signal of efficacy of intraperitoneally administered Radspherin® in patients with peritoneal metastases from colorectal cancer scheduled for cytoreduction and HIPEC. The study was closed for recruitment at the end of 2023.

About Radspherin®

Radspherin® is an investigational radiopharmaceutical designed for the local treatment of cancer that has spread to body cavities. It consists of billions of calcium carbonate microparticles containing the radioactive material radium-224. The mode of action is the decay of radium-224 emitting alpha-particles, a highly potent form of ionizing radiation.

Radspherin® is investigated in ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal metastases from ovarian and colorectal cancer and it is administered intraperitoneally after surgical resection with removal of all macroscopic tumors.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage, radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for solid cancers. The technology platform is focused on the use of alpha-emitting radionuclides to deliver powerful radiation directly to cancer cells. The Company's lead product candidate, Radspherin, is being advanced through clinical development by a carefully composed team with experience from all stages of radiopharmaceutical development. Internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities have been established, which now have the capacity to supply Radspherinfor multi-center phase 2 clinical studies. For additional information, please visit www.oncoinvent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Oncoinvent's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Oncoinvent's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Oncoinvent disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

