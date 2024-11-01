Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 13:24 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:1 November 2024

Name of applicant:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

Period of return:

From:

1 May 2024

To:

31 October 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

946,657

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR 20.6.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

946,657

Name of contact:

Alison Vincent - Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)7376 982071

Email:

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


