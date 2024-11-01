Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: 884304 | ISIN: US0758961009 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
01.11.2024 13:26 Uhr
BBBY ACQUISITION CO, LLC: buybuy BABY Leans Into Digital-Facing Offerings & Operations in Response to Consumer Demand

The Specialty Baby Products Retailer Will Focus Its Efforts on Its Digital Offerings While Strategizing What Its Physical Footprint Will Look Like in the Future

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / buybuy BABY, America's leading specialty baby brand and registry, today announced that the company is presently shifting away from the brick-and-mortar model for the near term and is redefining the business as a digital-first brand.

buybuy BABY logo

buybuy BABY logo
Logo of the company buybuy BABY

In response to consumer feedback and evolving shopping trends, buybuy BABY will place a stronger emphasis on enhancing its e-commerce and wholesale capabilities in the short term. This strategic shift aims to create a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience for customers and will allow for continued improvement to its digital platform and experience on its website, registry and mobile app. The retail landscape is ever-changing and buybuy BABY will continue to adapt to consumer habits, whether that be online or in-store.

buybuy BABY is excited about the future and ultimately reimaging stores as the cornerstone of the baby registry and omnichannel shopping experience. "Stores are essential to our vision of a dynamic store footprint consisting of strategically placed smaller stores in key markets. Our passion for the parents and communities we serve is unmatched, and we desire to deliver a curated in-store assortment to guide parents' decision-making in their journey to parenthood," said Glen Cary, buybuy BABY Chief Stores Officer.

Customers can continue to shop for all their favorite brands and products at buybuy BABY.com and set up new and manage existing registries. The website offers the convenience of online shopping with a user-friendly interface and secure payment options.

buybuy BABY will be expanding its distribution network to support faster and more efficient delivery. These enhancements will enable the company to meet increasing consumer demand and ensure that its products are available to customers whenever and wherever they need them.

Cary shared, "We're proud to support parents from newborns onward. Though stores are closing, our online shop remains, offering exceptional service and quality products with dedication."

With this reset, buybuy BABY will be positioned for long-term growth and success. This new chapter and renewed focus will create more value for customers, partners, and team members. All buybuy BABY stores will be closing by the end of this year and will be providing significant discounts to customers. You can find a full list of stores here: https://buybuybaby.com/pages/find-a-store.

Customers can continue to manage and create their registry online here: buybuy BABY registry.

For more information, visit https://buybuybaby.com/pages/faq.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby brand, with a long history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small, since 1996. The brand provides a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, strollers, car seats, nursing & feeding products, clothing & accessories, maternity wellness products, and nursery furniture.

Contact Information

buybuy BABY PR
reachus@buybuybaby.com

SOURCE: buybuy BABY

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
