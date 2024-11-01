Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A2PBW1 | ISIN: SE0009832595 | Ticker-Symbol: 86M
Frankfurt
01.11.24
12:48 Uhr
0,152 Euro
+0,019
+13,86 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, July - September 2024

The collaboration with Nokia is entering a new phase with increasing market activities among operators in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The highly promising FWA market opens opportunities for volume sales to new customer segments with the existing product portfolio.

Financial performance

July - September 2024

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 16,854,888 (14,718,962).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK -9,031,727 (-1,846,136).
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -8,835,756 (-1,871,146), and earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.03).
  • The period's cash flow incl. financing activities was SEK -2,835,138 (-17,298,063).

January - September 2024

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 67,080,180 (36,968,769).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK -11,633,778 (-11,245,283).
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -11,504,545 (-11,533,608), and earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.11 (-0.16).
  • The period's cash flow incl. financing activities was SEK 18,61,753 (-26,505,610).

Significant events during the quarter

  • InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, April - June 2024.

Significant events after the quarter

  • InCoax foresees significant market potential in Finland.
  • InCoax receives order worth 0.45 million USD (5 million SEK) from the US-based FiberLAN operator.
  • InCoax and Tarana accelerate broadband deployment in Cleveland: 47 buildings and 502 apartments connected in just 45 days.
  • InCoax Networks AB publishes appointed Nomination Committee.

Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CET on November 1, 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com
+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.


