In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for wafers declined across the board for the second consecutive week. Mono PERC M10 and n-type M10 wafer prices were reported at $0. 138/pc and $0. 137/pc, reflecting week-to-week decreases of 4. 17% and 2. 14%, respectively. Similarly, Mono PERC G12 and n-type G12 wafer prices fell to $0. 196/pc and $0. 188/pc, marking declines of 4. 39% and 2. 59% compared to the previous week. Tier-1 wafer manufacturers have been advocating for and leading ...

