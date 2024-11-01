Gladstone Securities Expands National Accounts Department

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Gladstone Securities LLC, an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), has hired Stephanie Conkright as a Director of National Accounts, primarily covering the Independent Broker Dealer channel. Stephanie will join Sean Boyd (Director of National Accounts) as he transitions to primarily developing and covering the RIA channel.

Ms. Conkright, based in Irvine, California, has over 17 years of experience in the alternative investment industry, focusing on raising capital within the Broker/Dealer and RIA channels through various offering structures and asset classes. Ms. Conkright joined Gladstone Securities from Triton Pacific Securities, where she served as First Vice President of National Accounts. Prior to that, Ms. Conkright was Associate Vice President and team lead at Steadfast Capital Markets Group. Ms. Conkright earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Chapman University and holds FINRA series 7, 63, and 82 licenses.

"Growing our National Accounts Team by adding Stephanie is an important step for Gladstone Securities and the non-traded Gladstone offerings. Her expertise in building and developing selling groups will be critical to our continued growth and success," said John Kent, Gladstone's Head of Capital Markets. Stephanie joins Bryan Bluth and Tim McCabe as the latest hires by Gladstone Securities.

Gladstone Securities specializes in fundraising and strategic advisory services for affiliated funds of The Gladstone Companies. Gladstone Securities is the investment banking affiliate of Gladstone Management Corporation, an investment adviser headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with offices in New York, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and California.

