Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Tiny Ltd (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or "the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, before market open on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: (US) 1.833.470.1428 (Canada) 1.226.828.7575 or 1.833.950.0062

Access Code: 426881

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/958531502

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing 1.226.828.7578 or 1.866.813.9403 and entering access code 590847.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term. The Company is structured to give maximum flexibility to operating management teams by maintaining a focus at the parent company level on only three areas: capital allocation, management, and incentives. This structure enables each company to run independently and focus on what they do best, within an incentive structure that is designed to drive results for both the operating business and ultimately for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which provides design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing services to help companies of all sizes deliver premium web and mobile products Software and Apps, which is home to a complementary portfolio of recurring revenue software businesses that support merchants, as well as digital themes businesses that sell templates to Shopify merchants and Creative Platform, which is comprised primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228558

