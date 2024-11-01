Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A3CU5U | ISIN: CA2938611001 | Ticker-Symbol: 4WE0
München
01.11.24
08:02 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,01015:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entourage Health Corp.: Entourage Health Provides Company Update

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced earlier it was in breach of certain financial covenants and other obligations under each of its Senior Credit Agreement and Subordinated Credit agreements with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada ("LPF"). The Company is working collaboratively with LPF to agree on amended debt terms. As a positive step forward, the Company received a renewed forbearance letter dated October 31, 2024, waiving the Company's breaches until November 29, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000F sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups, complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis - and now Dime Bag and Syndicate - sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals, sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Follow Entourage and its brands on:

LinkedIn

Instagram:
Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Dimebag

For additional information or investor or media inquiries:
Catherine Flaman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
416-910-0279
catherine.flaman@entouragecorp.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the Company's ability to pay amounts owing under the Senior Credit Agreement and Subordinated Credit agreements; the Company being unable to satisfy the conditions in the forbearance letter; the future actions and co-operation of the Company's lenders; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities' regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.


