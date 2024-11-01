Northway Financial Inc.: Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $1.2 million, or $0.45 per basic common share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.58 per basic common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $3.6 million, or $1.31 per basic common share, compared to $4.7 million, or $1.71 per basic common share for the same period in 2023.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: "During the third quarter we continued to reduce our reliance on wholesale funding by putting a focus on retaining deposits and limiting our lending. Wholesale funding decreased by $122 million, significantly reducing our reliance on wholesale funding. The third quarter was marked by the announcement of our pending merger with Camden National Corporation. The closing date of the merger is still to be determined but we anticipate the merger to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. We will be holding a special shareholder meeting to approve the merger agreement. The details of the merger and the shareholder meeting will be sent to all shareholders in the coming weeks. Please look out for the information and return your proxy card as soon as possible. The Board of Directors have unanimously approved the merger, and your support, as always, is greatly appreciated."

Financial Highlights

Total Assets were $1.2 billion, Loans, Net, were $900 million, and Total Deposits were $1 billion at September 30, 2024.

Total Assets decreased $137 million, or 10%, compared to September 30, 2023, driven by decreases in Loans, Net of $55 million, Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits of $51 million and Securities Available-for-Sale at Fair Value of $20 million.

The decrease in Loans, Net was led by a decrease in Commercial Real Estate loans of $25 million, Residential Real Estate loans of $22 million, and Consumer Loans of $6 million, compared to September 30, 2023.

Non-Municipal Deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $18 million compared to September 30, 2023 led by an increase in Retail Deposits of $21 million or 4%.

The increase in Retail Deposits was led by an increase in Time Deposits of $69 million offset by a decrease in Non-Maturity Deposits of $48 million.

Non-Municipal Deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $18 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Wholesale Funding, which includes brokered deposits and borrowings, decreased $122 million, or 49%, compared to September 30, 2023, and $82 million, or 39%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Total Equity increased $21 million, or 37%, compared to September 30, 2023, primarily from an increase in the market value of Securities Available-for-Sale at Fair Value.

Net Income for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, was $3.6 million, or $1.31, per basic common share.

Year-to-date Net Interest Income was $2.9 million lower than the same period last year driven by an increase in interest expense of $2.2 million.

The year-to-date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.67% to 2.59% as funding costs increased.44% while the yield on earning assets increased 0.25%, compared to year-to-date September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.41% compared to 0.31% at September 30, 2023.

Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.06% compared to 0.02% at September 30, 2023.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2024 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC's prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of October 31, 2024, was $32.35.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Interest and Dividend Income $ 12,772 $ 13,372 $ 37,576 $ 38,260 Interest Expense 5,046 4,572 14,223 12,002 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,726 8,800 23,353 26,258 Provision for Credit Losses - - - - All Other Noninterest Income 1,445 1,036 3,819 3,535 Noninterest Expense 8,041 7,720 23,837 24,030 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,130 2,116 3,335 5,763 Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, Net - - - - (Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities 249 (199 ) 515 (309 ) Income before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 1,379 1,917 3,850 5,454 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 133 305 233 744 Net Income $ 1,246 $ 1,612 $ 3,617 $ 4,710 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,246 $ 1,612 $ 3,617 $ 4,710 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 1.31 $ 1.71

9/30/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,221,077 $ 1,290,467 $ 1,357,654 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 22,584 68,887 74,139 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 241,224 246,756 261,502 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 3,104 2,589 3,405 Loans Held-for-Sale 1,555 - - Loans, Net 900,517 909,781 956,053 Total Liabilities 1,141,363 1,217,230 1,299,301 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 712,708 734,741 763,784 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 113,959 133,100 138,674 Certificates of Deposit 183,576 127,726 143,868 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 49,722 55,353 68,728 Short-Term Borrowings - 65,000 78,600 Long-Term Debt 45,000 60,000 60,000 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 79,714 73,237 58,353 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.67 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.11 3.90 3.86 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.98 1.63 1.54 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 28.97 $ 26.62 $ 21.21 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 25.18 22.83 17.42 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.09 % 8.30 % 8.23 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 15.27 14.40 13.91 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 15.27 14.40 13.91 Total Risk-Based Capital 16.52 15.65 15.16

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 16 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the pending merger of Camden National Corporation ("Camden National") and the Company (the "Merger") and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Camden National, the Company or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Merger, Camden National has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which also includes a proxy statement of Northway and a prospectus of Camden National, and Camden National will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be sent to Northway stockholders seeking the required stockholder approval of the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NORTHWAY ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The documents filed by Camden National with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Camden National may be obtained free of charge under the "Investor Relations" section of Camden National's website at http://www.camdennational.bank. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Camden National upon written request to Camden National Corporation, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 2 Elm Street, Camden, Maine 04843.

Participants in Solicitation

Camden National, Northway, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information regarding Camden National's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 5, 2024, and certain other documents filed by Camden National with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.



