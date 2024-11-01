INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Packaging Industry Expert Voice, Packaging Digest, to Showcase at Pack Expo International

Packaging Digest, the industry-leading B2B media outlet for packaging news and insights will provide market commentary, community networking, and free newsletter subscriptions alongside sweet fresh-baked treats and prizes.

Packaging Digest, the premier media brand and leading source for emerging trends, best practices, and new technologies for packaging professionals, announces its presence at Pack Expo International, Nov. 3-6 at McCormick Place.

Packaging Digest has been the authoritative voice of the packaging community for more than 60 years. Led by Executive Editor Lisa McTigue Pierce, a veteran packaging journalist with more than 40 years of experience, the editorial team delivers cutting-edge content that not only informs but shapes the future of packaging.

The media brand currently serves as an official media partner for Informa Markets - Engineering shows, including the international tentpole event MD&M West and the newly launching Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, co-located with WestPack, and several more shows.

"Pack Expo International is here again, one of our favorite times of the year to reconnect with industry friends and colleagues," says Lisa McTigue Pierce, Executive Editor of Packaging Digest. "It is an exciting opportunity to explore emerging trends, discover new technologies, and gain insights into the future of the market."

The United States is one of the fastest-growing packaging markets in North America, with a market size of 200.98 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 244.17 billion by 2029.

Recognized for staying ahead of the curve, Packaging Digest predicts trends before they translate to the mainstream market, providing perspective that empowers its community of readers to make the most informed decisions. Industry giants like PepsiCo, Amazon, Eli Lilly, Mars and Nestlé, among many others, trust Packaging Digest with groundbreaking developments and market insights to share.

Pierce and the Packaging Digest team will be in attendance at Pack Expo International in booth N-6084 Sunday, November 3, through Wednesday, November 6 where attendees may visit Packaging Digest to experience daily prizes and free giveaways, as well as exclusive Packaging Digest promotions. Scanned badges to sign up for the newsletter will enter the drawing for a grand prize giveaway for a chance to win the new Apple AirPods Pro 2.0. Cookies will be available at the booth on Sunday, November 3, and Monday, November 4, from 1-5 pm. Don't miss the chance to experience the impact Packaging Digest makes within the packaging community.

About Packaging Digest

Packaging Digest is the "Voice of the Packaging Community" for more than 60 years, led by celebrated industry veteran and Executive Editor, Lisa McTigue Pierce. Since 1963, the well-known and respected premier B2B media brand delivers news, trends, best practices, and new technologies to packaging executives and engineers, developers and designers at end-user companies in a variety of markets. Packaging Digest's goal is to help packaging professionals achieve higher levels of creative thinking, productivity, and profitability. To follow Packaging Digest, visit www.packagingdigest.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contacts

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

Packaging Digest

Lisa McTigue Pierce, Executive Editor

lisa.pierce@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

