Renu Therapy LLC: Renu Therapy Announces the Aurelius Laydown Cold Tank: The Ultimate in Luxury Cold Plunging

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Embracing the philosophy of Stoic thinker Marcus Aurelius, Renu Therapy is thrilled to announce the launch of the Aurelius Laydown Cold Tank. This state-of-the-art cold water immersion tank is meticulously designed for individuals who desire more space or prefer a full-body recline during their cold plunge sessions.

The Aurelius Laydown Hot/Cold Plunge Tank

The Ultimate, Spacious Cold Plunge Tank From Renu Therapy

Combining exceptional quality, refined aesthetics, and high-performance features, the Aurelius Laydown Cold Tank offers a serene, luxurious, and efficient experience accessible to individuals of all fitness levels.

Key Features:

Hot & Cold Temperature Control : Easily set your ideal water temperature, with cooling down to 37°F (2.7°C) and heating up to 104°F (40°C). Experience the flexibility of both cold and hot immersion, tailored to your needs.

Smart Controls : Manage your tank effortlessly using the external LCD touchscreen or control it remotely via our WiFi-enabled app. Gain full command over temperature settings and scheduling from anywhere.

Spacious, Full-Length Design : Fully recline in comfort with the tank's generous laydown design. Footholds provide added stability for larger individuals or those seeking extra room during their cold plunges.

Dual Entry Points : Choose your preferred entry method with two convenient options - the "Lowered Entry Point" for easier access or the "Breath Deck" entry, perfect for post-breathwork immersion.

Maintenance-Free Composite Wood Breath Deck : Available in four stylish finishes, the composite wood deck offers the elegance of natural wood without the upkeep, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

Premium Insulation System : Engineered like a high-end cooler, the tank ensures consistent temperature control and energy efficiency, keeping water colder for longer periods in any climate.

Durable Exterior : Built to withstand harsh environments, the tank's UV-protected exterior guarantees lasting performance both indoors and outdoors.

Advanced "Dual-Filtration" System : Featuring a reusable in-tub filter, and a secondary XL 50-micron filter in the mechanics bay, ensuring crystal-clear water. The ultraviolet ozone generator effectively eliminates bacteria, viruses, and metals.

Programmable Ambient Lighting : Customize your cold plunge experience with adjustable lighting that adapts to your mood and enhances the ambiance of each session.

Insulated Protective Cover (Child Safety Locks Included): Secure your tank with our best-selling accessory - an added $500 value. Enjoy extra insulation and safety for complete peace of mind.

"We designed the Aurelius Laydown Cold Tank to merge the art of cold immersion with cutting-edge technology," said Bill Bachand, founder of Renu Therapy. "Our goal is to provide an unparalleled experience that is both luxurious and accessible to everyone, regardless of their fitness level."

As with all of our cold exposure tanks, the Aurelius features a class-leading five-year limited warranty and is assembled in the USA.

The Aurelius Laydown Cold Tank is now available for order, starting at $11,499.99. For more information, please visit www.renutherapy.com or contact help@renutherapy.com.

Contact Information

Jason Wang

Chief Strategy Officer

help@renutherapy.com

(714) 617-2007

SOURCE: Renu Therapy

