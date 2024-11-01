Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saltwater Holdings: Luxury Hotel and Event Center Saltwater Resort Opens on N.C.'s Topsail Island

SURF CITY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Saltwater Resort, a new luxury hotel and event center, is open for business on Topsail Island just off the coast of North Carolina.

"We're excited to be welcoming families and guests to Topsail Island and the beautiful North Carolina coast," said Richard Stroupe, the developer of Saltwater Resort and a North Carolina native. "This project is a vote of confidence in Topsail Island's future -- and is already delivering a powerful boost to our local economy."

With 48 expansive suites, a state-of-the-art events space, and a saltwater pool, Saltwater Resort combines five-star luxury with the comforts of home. Each 700-square-foot suite includes a full kitchen, washer, and dryer -- and can thus accommodate both short-term and extended stays.

Located within walking distance of the beach and downtown Surf City, Saltwater Resort provides guests easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. The resort is pet-friendly and packed with amenities, including outdoor showers, an outdoor guest common area, tent rentals, and beach cruisers for guests to borrow during their stay.

Saltwater Resort's picturesque seaside location makes it a prime year-round destination for weddings, corporate retreats, and other special gatherings. The two-story event center includes 900 square feet of indoor space and 900 square feet of covered outdoor deck space with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Local leaders and Stroupe celebrated the resort's grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 25.

Stroupe's vision for Saltwater Resort began in 2017 with the restoration of the historic Loggerhead Inn nearby. That effort's success inspired Stroupe to pursue additional projects to elevate Topsail Island's appeal.

"We have been welcomed into the community with open arms," Stroupe said. "Topsail Island is an incredible place with an even brighter future ahead. We're thrilled to be part of it."

###

For more information, please visit saltwatertopsail.com or contact David Edwards at (202) 771-5222 or dedwards@keybridge.biz.

About Saltwater Resort

Saltwater Resort, located at 412 N. New River Drive in Surf City, N.C., is a 48-unit, 84-room condo-style resort and event space offering five-star hospitality accommodations. Located within walking distance of public beach access and downtown Surf City, Saltwater Resort offers breathtaking waterfront views and refined interior design inspired by Wilmington's modern coastal ambiance.

SOURCE: Saltwater Holdings



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.