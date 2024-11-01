Saltwater Holdings: Luxury Hotel and Event Center Saltwater Resort Opens on N.C.'s Topsail Island

Saltwater Resort, a new luxury hotel and event center, is open for business on Topsail Island just off the coast of North Carolina.

"We're excited to be welcoming families and guests to Topsail Island and the beautiful North Carolina coast," said Richard Stroupe, the developer of Saltwater Resort and a North Carolina native. "This project is a vote of confidence in Topsail Island's future -- and is already delivering a powerful boost to our local economy."

With 48 expansive suites, a state-of-the-art events space, and a saltwater pool, Saltwater Resort combines five-star luxury with the comforts of home. Each 700-square-foot suite includes a full kitchen, washer, and dryer -- and can thus accommodate both short-term and extended stays.

Located within walking distance of the beach and downtown Surf City, Saltwater Resort provides guests easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. The resort is pet-friendly and packed with amenities, including outdoor showers, an outdoor guest common area, tent rentals, and beach cruisers for guests to borrow during their stay.

Saltwater Resort's picturesque seaside location makes it a prime year-round destination for weddings, corporate retreats, and other special gatherings. The two-story event center includes 900 square feet of indoor space and 900 square feet of covered outdoor deck space with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Local leaders and Stroupe celebrated the resort's grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 25.

Stroupe's vision for Saltwater Resort began in 2017 with the restoration of the historic Loggerhead Inn nearby. That effort's success inspired Stroupe to pursue additional projects to elevate Topsail Island's appeal.

"We have been welcomed into the community with open arms," Stroupe said. "Topsail Island is an incredible place with an even brighter future ahead. We're thrilled to be part of it."

###

For more information, please visit saltwatertopsail.com or contact David Edwards at (202) 771-5222 or dedwards@keybridge.biz.

About Saltwater Resort

Saltwater Resort, located at 412 N. New River Drive in Surf City, N.C., is a 48-unit, 84-room condo-style resort and event space offering five-star hospitality accommodations. Located within walking distance of public beach access and downtown Surf City, Saltwater Resort offers breathtaking waterfront views and refined interior design inspired by Wilmington's modern coastal ambiance.

SOURCE: Saltwater Holdings

View the original press release on accesswire.com