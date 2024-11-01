Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
Curvo Labs, Inc.: Cooperative Services of Florida Teams Up With Curvo to Lead Innovation in Healthcare Supply Chain Management

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Cooperative Services of Florida, Inc. (CSF), a leading regional Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Curvo, a healthcare-only technology company focused on delivering innovative software solutions for the healthcare supply chain. This strategic partnership is set to streamline purchasing processes, optimize spend, and strengthen financial performance for Cooperative Services of Florida's member hospitals.

Curvo and CSF

Curvo and CSF
Curvo and Cooperative Services of Florida joint logo

Curvo's platform is specifically designed to bridge the gap between clinicians and administrators, making it a powerful tool for CSF to enhance collaboration and data-driven decision-making across its network. By leveraging Curvo's technology, CSF will have access to advanced analytics and spend management tools, empowering their members to maximize value and reduce costs without compromising on quality.

"We are excited to partner with Curvo to provide our members with leading-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and deliver measurable cost savings," said John Streger, President and CEO of LeeSar and Cooperative Services of Florida. "Curvo's expertise and robust platform strongly aligns with our mission to continuously deliver value to our members and contribute to improving healthcare outcomes."

Through advanced data enrichment capabilities and flexible analytics, Curvo drives innovation and operational efficiency via real-time data insights, contract management, and spend optimization. This partnership represents a significant advancement in Cooperative Services of Florida's commitment to leveraging technology for strategic advantage in an evolving healthcare landscape.

"Partnering with Cooperative Services of Florida allows us to extend our impact and help even more hospitals and health systems deliver high-quality care at a lower cost," said Andy Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of Curvo. "We are proud to support CSF's efforts to empower its members with actionable insights and greater control over their supply chain."

The new partnership will focus on equipping Cooperative Services of Florida's member hospitals with the tools they need to optimize spend, maximize quality, and reduce the overall cost of healthcare, ensuring that more resources are directed toward patient care and improved outcomes.

About Cooperative Services of Florida, Inc.

Cooperative Services of Florida, Inc. (CSF) is a regional Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) based in Fort Myers, Florida, serving healthcare organizations across the region. CSF provides cost-effective, high-quality services through innovative sourcing strategies, industry expertise, and partnerships that deliver value for its members. For more information, visit csofl.com.

About Curvo

Curvo is a healthcare-only technology company focused on software solutions that power partnerships between clinicians and administration to optimize spend, maximize quality, and make a dent in the cost of healthcare. With clinical data at the core, our platform facilitates data-driven decision-making, cross-organizational engagement, and process automation.

We are trusted by and work with over 1,000 hospitals and surgery centers, including some of the largest healthcare systems, medical devices companies and consulting firms in the U.S. Learn more at gocurvo.com.

Contact Information

Meredith Schraeder
Sr. Digital Marketing Manager
meredith.schraeder@curvolabs.com

SOURCE: Curvo

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
