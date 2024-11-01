Peraso Inc.: SAF Tehnika Unveils FreeMile 60, Accelerating mmWave Adoption in the $3.4B Addressable Market

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, is pleased to announce that SAF Tehnika JSC ("SAF") has released the FreeMile 60 (FreeMile) radio to provide fixed wireless access (FWA) using Peraso's Perspectus mmWave modules with the X720 chipset.

Utilizing the unlicensed 60 GHz band, FreeMile's 90-degree multipoint setup enables wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) to maximize network coverage with minimal infrastructure. With one antenna providing 90° beamforming coverage and optional antenna kits for enhanced directionality, FreeMile's modular design delivers flexibility and efficiency. FreeMile has been released with FCC and CE regulatory certification and is available immediately in North America, Europe and other locations throughout SAF's distribution network.

"SAF's adoption of Peraso's Perspectus platform for FreeMile 60 represents a new milestone for Peraso, as we continue to secure new customers in the FWA market," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Both Peraso and SAF expect increased adoption of 60 GHz wireless FWA networks in Europe and North America and continued acceptance of alternative broadband solutions. We look forward to working with SAF to continue to develop innovative solutions that help bridge the digital divide."

"Peraso's Perspectus modules significantly accelerated our ability to develop products for the 60 GHz market," says Janis Vinkelis, Product Manager at SAF. "Not only are Peraso's mmWave modules an affordable and reliable solution, they also offer the flexibility we need to address various customer needs across the globe."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. As one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), Peraso believes its technology is attractive to WISPs of all sizes. Today, Peraso's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz solutions are being deployed and used worldwide for a variety of applications, as demand for alternative FWA broadband platforms continues to grow.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About SAF Tehnika JSC

SAF Tehnika JSC (www.saftehnika.com) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-quality RF data transmission equipment, with a presence in over 130 countries. Its core products include the product families IntegraX and Phoenix G2 microwave radios, Spectrum Compact spectrum analyzers and signal generators, and Aranet wireless environmental monitoring solutions - all produced with creativity, accuracy and precision. SAF Tehnika's solutions serve a variety of industries, such as ISP, broadcast, public safety, utility, government, military, oil & gas and telecommunications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, advantages of the products of Peraso and its customer, SAF, market acceptance of Peraso's products and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology by equipment providers, including SAF, which are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology, interest in the Company's products and technology, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations and other risks included in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

