Bo Music LLC: Award-Winning Country Music Artist Austin Bohannon Releases Debut EP 'Can't Change Me'

Featuring new single "CAN'T CHANGE ME" with accompanying music video taking the spotlight

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Hailing from the legendary Shoals area of Northwest Alabama, Austin Bohannon of Bo Music is the soundtrack of the New South, powered by the distribution and strategic infrastructure of Sony/Orchard through UPD. Prepare to clap your hands and stomp your feet to the irresistible charisma and contagious melodies of Austin Bohannon, the rising star who is taking the country music scene by storm. Known to mesmerize audiences with his distinct fusion of country music and high-energy anthems, Austin has firmly established himself as a formidable presence in the music industry.

Austin Bohannon

EP Can't Change Me

Listen to the CAN'T CHANGE ME EP here: https://orcd.co/ebn51no

Watch now the "CAN'T CHANGE ME" music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_dXw9B-EVk

"I love giving back the energy that my audiences give to me. It's truly an 'exchange,'" says Austin, as he describes his joy for performing.

Tracklisting:

1 - Broke (Brand Kuhn, Trey Gallman, Noah Shell, Austin Bohannon)

2 - Can't Change Me (Austin Bohannon, Brad Kuhn, Noah Shell)

3 - Hand Me A Beer (Gary Nichols, Brad Kuhn, Sol Philcox-Littlefield, Austin Bohannon)

4 - Me At 23 - Live (Austin Bohannon)

5 - Higher - Live (Austin Bohannon)

Austin's exceptional musical talents are deeply rooted in his diverse background. He sings about his life stories that include his time as a pre-med student and his successful career as a D1 baseball player at the University of Alabama (Birmingham). Through his experiences on the baseball field, he cultivated the ability to command the grandest stages and deliver awe-inspiring performances. With every show, Austin delivers unforgettable musical experiences that move fans to share his hit music with new listeners. All while sharing the spotlight with many renowned acts along the way.

Austin has solidified his reputation as an authentic entertainer, setting the stage ablaze and igniting the party wherever he goes. His infectious style and dynamic musicality create the perfect ambiance for celebration and revelry. With his popularity skyrocketing, Austin has amassed an impressive following, with his music amassing over half a million streams and counting. As a musician, his collaborations and his writing resume are sure to gain global attention. It's time for Austin Bohannon.

For more information on Austin Bohannon, visit www.bohannonmusic.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contact Information

Sarah Christmas

Media Partner

sarah@shatteredglassmedia.com

(256) 415-5598

Related Files

IMG_0592

IMG_0538

SOURCE: Bo Music

View the original press release on newswire.com.