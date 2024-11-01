DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Dishes on Hottest Wedding Trends in New Q4 Pearl Report

From Chic Little White Dresses for Every Celebration to White for the Bridal Party, New Data Uncovers Exciting Trends in Bridal and Bridesmaid, Proving a +100-Year-Old Adage Wrong

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, today revealed new data from more than 2,000 brides and bridesmaids, surveyed privately and across social media, identifying rising wedding trends. Outlined in its latest quarterly Pearl Report by David's, an all-in-one treasure trove of consumer insights on the hottest wedding trends and customer desires, David's reaffirms its position as the source for the latest industry trends and the premier planning authority in the wedding, bridal and event space.

The surveys* used to inform the Pearl Report revealed hot insights on all things wedding, reaffirming David's commitment to expanding its offerings as the premier wedding destination for all.

A New Era in Bridesmaid Includes:

Proving "Always The Bridesmaid, Never The Bride" Wrong: Thirty-eight percent of bridesmaids are also engaged while 70% of brides were previously bridesmaids and 25% are also serving as bridesmaids in another wedding.

Glitz and Glamour Goals: According to more than half of bridesmaids, the best part about being a bridesmaid is getting dressed and glammed up. Talk about glam squad goals!

A Party Chic in White: The top trend David's is seeing for bridesmaids dresses is shades of white or ivory, with 30% of brides asking their bridesmaids to don the colors.

What Today's Brides are Dreaming of:

Modern Romance: Romantic wedding dresses (28%) top the list while sleek and modern styles are also gaining popularity (12%).

A Little White Dress for Every Bridal Occasion: One of the biggest trends David's is seeing is around the little white dress, with over half of brides buying two or more dresses for their wedding celebrations and some buying 10 or more. To lead this trend, David's released The 8 Dress Edit earlier this year offering eight must-have looks for the eight key bridal events, ensuring the bride has an option for every celebration on her bridal journey. Plus, through David's Diamond Loyalty Program, brides receive 10% off every dress in The 8 Dress Edit.

An All-Night-Long Celebration: The fun doesn't stop when the reception ends. Most brides plan to host an after-party with sweet (42% sundaes) or savory (55% chicken nuggets and fries) treats.

A Dream Getaway: The Honeymoon Fund is the number one item brides want from their registry.

"Over one-third of brides have bought their dress at David's this year. We are constantly surveying brides and bridesmaids to determine their wants and needs for wedding planning and purchasing," said Elina Vilk, Head of Pearl and Chief Business Officer at David's Bridal. "Because of this, we are at the forefront of knowing and driving the latest trends. We know exactly what she's looking for and are here to curate an incredibly personalized and positive experience to help her along every step of her journey."

One way Vilk is already supporting customers through every step is with Pearl by David's ("Pearl") - an industry-leading marketplace and one-stop-shop for all things wedding planning. Brides can search for vendors, create vision boards and checklists, kickstart a wedding website and create a registry all in one app, creating a truly seamless planning experience.

"We are fortunate as a company to have such valuable insights on hand directly from our customers," continued Vilk, who was recently appointed to lead Pearl and build on its existing legacy of success. "We have heard from our brides the largest pain points of planning are financial and just overwhelmed with where to begin. With Pearl, that's what we are solving - creating a seamless end-to-end experience which allows us to be her co-pilot and manage the planning process to take her stress away, from sharing inspiration to helping her book trusted vendors with ease. Insights like these only aid in our vision to continue building a world-class platform through Pearl with her at the center."

David's also offers its Diamond Loyalty Program, where brides can take advantage of exclusive perks and deals through Diamond Bride including 10% off all accessories, little white dresses and alterations. But the perks don't end there - by being a member, brides can also give bridesmaids and other loved ones (including mother of the bride/groom) 10% off their dresses. With almost three million members, David's Diamond Loyalty Program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals, allowing her to save every time she shops - and earn points toward a FREE honeymoon too.

Brides can join Pearl today, earn 100 Diamond points and start planning their dream wedding with helpful resources and trusted vendors in their communities at https://pearl.davidsbridal.com.

*Survey Methodology

The research was conducted via private surveys online and Instagram polls. Private surveys surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. females between the ages of 18 and 35. Instagram polls were shared with 467,000 followers, directed at brides. Private surveys and Instagram polls were conducted monthly between Jan. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions that serve her including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost three million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms and communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

