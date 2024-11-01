PPL Corporation reports third-quarter 2024 earnings

Announces 2024 third-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.29.

Achieves 2024 third-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.42 vs. $0.43 in 2023.

Narrows 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range to $1.67 to $1.73 per share and increases midpoint to $1.70 per share.

Reaffirms projected annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2027.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced third-quarter 2024 reported earnings (GAAP) of $214 million, or $0.29 per share, compared with third-quarter 2023 reported earnings of $230 million, or $0.31 per share.

PPL reported earnings of $711 million, or $0.96 per share, for the first nine months of 2024, compared with the reported earnings of $627 million, or $0.85 per share, for the first nine months of 2023.

Adjusting for special items, third-quarter 2024 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $310 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with $317 million, or $0.43 per share, a year ago.

Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2024 were $994 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $884 million, or $1.20 per share, for the first nine months of 2023.

Special items in the third quarters and first nine months of 2024 and 2023 primarily included integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

"Based on our strong year-to-date financial performance and continued execution of our business plan, we've narrowed our 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range," said Vincent Sorgi, president and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation.

In updating the company's 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range today, PPL narrowed the range to $1.67 to $1.73 per share from $1.63 to $1.75 per share, increasing the midpoint a penny to $1.70 per share.

In addition, the company reaffirmed its projection of 6% to 8% annual earnings and dividend growth through at least 2027 based off the midpoint of its original 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range.

"As we work to close out the year, we are firmly on track to achieve our 2024 priorities," said Sorgi. "This includes investing more than $3 billion in infrastructure improvements to make the grid more resilient to future storms and advance a safe, reliable, affordable and cleaner energy future. In addition, it includes achieving our targeted O&M savings to keep energy affordable for our customers."

PPL's plan includes delivering targeted annual operation and maintenance savings of at least $175 million by 2026 from the company's 2021 baseline, with a cumulative $120 million to $130 million of annual savings planned by the end of 2024.

In third-quarter highlights, PPL completed the integration of Rhode Island Energy, exiting the remaining transition service agreements that were in place with National Grid following PPL's acquisition of Rhode Island Energy in May 2022. PPL's priority at the outset of the acquisition was a smooth transition for Rhode Island customers, and the company was broadly successful in achieving this objective and minimizing impacts to customers.

Also in the third quarter, PPL subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities filed their triennial Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The plan includes robust analysis of a wide range of variables - demand growth, energy efficiency, regulatory outcomes, fuel prices, etc. - to provide guidance for resource planning. The IRP envisions a need to add an estimated 2,700 MW to 3,200 MW of new natural gas, solar and battery storage through 2039 to safely, reliably and affordably serve future demand growth.

Other highlights included strong storm response in Kentucky to the remnants of Hurricane Helene, demonstrating the benefits of LG&E and KU's continued investments in smart grid technology. In addition, PPL Electric Utilities, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities continued their strong support of economic development, including growing interest from data center developers in PPL's Pennsylvania and Kentucky service territories.

Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share

amounts) 3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Reported earnings $ 214

$ 230

(7) %

$ 711

$ 627

13 % Reported earnings per share $ 0.29

$ 0.31

(6) %

$ 0.96

$ 0.85

13 %

























3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 310

$ 317

(2) %

$ 994

$ 884

12 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.42

$ 0.43

(2) %

$ 1.34

$ 1.20

12 %

Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings by Segment



3rd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2024

2023

2024

2023 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.23

$ 0.24

$ 0.66

$ 0.58 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.19

0.18

0.60

0.52 Rhode Island Regulated 0.02

0.01

0.12

0.10 Corporate and Other (0.15)

(0.12)

(0.42)

(0.35) Total $ 0.29

$ 0.31

$ 0.96

$ 0.85

















3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2024

2023

2024

2023 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01) Pennsylvania Regulated -

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02) Rhode Island Regulated (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.06) Corporate and Other (0.10)

(0.08)

(0.28)

(0.26) Total $ (0.13)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.35)

















3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2024

2023

2024

2023 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.67

$ 0.59 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.19

0.20

0.62

0.54 Rhode Island Regulated 0.04

0.03

0.19

0.16 Corporate and Other (0.05)

(0.04)

(0.14)

(0.09) Total $ 0.42

$ 0.43

$ 1.34

$ 1.20

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the third quarter of 2024 included net special item after-tax charges of $96 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net special item after-tax charges of $87 million, or $0.12 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. In both cases, special items were primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2024 included net special item after-tax charges of $283 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to net special item after-tax charges of $257 million, or $0.35 per share, in the first nine months of 2023. In both cases, special items were primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2024 were even compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included an adjustment to Environmental Cost Recovery revenues, offset by higher sales volumes primarily due to weather.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2024 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results included higher sales volumes primarily due to weather and lower operating costs.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2024 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operating costs.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2024 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher transmission revenue, higher sales volumes and other factors, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2024 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower property taxes.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2024 increased by $0.02 per share compared to a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2024 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher distribution revenue from capital investments and higher transmission revenue, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2024 decreased by $0.07 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2024 decreased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense and other factors.

2024 Earnings Forecast

PPL narrowed its 2024 earnings from ongoing operations forecast range to $1.67 to $1.73 per share from a prior forecast range of $1.63 to $1.75 per share, increasing the midpoint to $1.70 per share from $1.69 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about third-quarter 2024 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Nov. 1. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call.

Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-844-512-2926. International participants should call 1-412-317-6300. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 8737672. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under "Events."

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" or "Ongoing Earnings" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: asset or business acquisitions and dispositions; pandemic health events or other catastrophic events and their effect on financial markets, economic conditions and our businesses; market demand for energy in our service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; volatility in or the impact of other changes on financial markets, commodity prices and economic conditions, including inflation; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; PPL Corporation's stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in jurisdictions where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism, or war or other hostilities; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 542

$ 331 Accounts receivable 1,000

1,221 Unbilled revenues 319

428 Fuel, materials and supplies 517

505 Regulatory assets 342

293 Other current assets 254

154 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 40,097

38,608 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 9,647

9,156 Regulated utility plant, net 30,450

29,452 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 76

72 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 28

23 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 48

49 Construction work in progress 2,129

1,917 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 32,627

31,418 Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,894

1,874 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,561

2,553 Other noncurrent assets 416

459 Total Assets $ 40,472

$ 39,236







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ -

$ 992 Long-term debt due within one year 1

1 Accounts payable 920

1,104 Other current liabilities 1,385

1,243 Long-term debt 16,499

14,611 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,417

3,219 Accrued pension obligations 218

275 Asset retirement obligations 139

133 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,371

3,340 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 430

385 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,336

12,334 Treasury stock (929)

(948) Earnings reinvested 2,848

2,710 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (163)

(163) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 40,472

$ 39,236





(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Revenues $ 2,066

$ 2,043

$ 6,251

$ 6,281















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 207

199

597

567 Energy purchases 338

356

1,133

1,430 Other operation and maintenance 681

637

1,930

1,805 Depreciation 322

314

957

940 Taxes, other than income 90

100

271

299 Total Operating Expenses 1,638

1,606

4,888

5,041















Operating Income 428

437

1,363

1,240















Other Income (Expense) - net 32

16

86

51















Interest Expense 188

165

549

494















Income Before Income Taxes 272

288

900

797















Income Taxes 58

58

189

170















Net Income $ 214

$ 230

$ 711

$ 627















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Basic and Diluted













Net Income Available to PPL Common Shareowners $ 0.29

$ 0.31

$ 0.96

$ 0.85















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 737,773

737,107

737,678

737,005 Diluted 739,965

738,184

739,450

738,021

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 711

$ 627 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 957

940 Amortization 61

61 Defined benefit plans - income (52)

(55) Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 147

142 Other 13

(1) Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable 259

(37) Accounts payable (236)

(129) Unbilled revenues 109

224 Fuel, materials and supplies (9)

(43) Prepayments (75)

(44) Taxes payable (8)

(15) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (54)

(27) Accrued interest 104

123 Other (78)

(2) Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (10)

(14) Other (10)

(102) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,829

1,648







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,945)

(1,741) Other investing activities 1

2 Net cash used in investing activities (1,944)

(1,739)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,894

3,127 Retirement of long-term debt -

(1,763) Payment of common stock dividends (557)

(526) Net decrease in short-term debt (992)

(698) Other financing activities (29)

(52) Net cash provided by financing activities 316

88







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 201

(3) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 382

357 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 583

$ 354







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at September 30, $ 281

$ 200

Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited) (1)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 9,468

9,363

1.1 %

27,682

26,894

2.9 %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 8,084

7,943

1.8 %

22,696

21,539

5.4 % Wholesale(2) 186

178

4.5 %

483

382

26.4 % Total 8,270

8,121

1.8 %

23,179

21,921

5.7 %























Total 17,738

17,484

1.5 %

50,861

48,815

4.2 %





(1) Excludes the Rhode Island Regulated segment electricity sales as revenues are decoupled from volumes delivered. (2) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



3rd Quarter 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 169

$ 142

$ 14

$ (111)

$ 214 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1(2) -

-

-

(2)

(2) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1(3) -

-

-

(2)

(2) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $3, $19(4) -

-

(18)

(71)

(89) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $0(5) 1

-

-

-

1 ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment, net of tax of $2(6) (4)

-

-

-

(4) Total Special Items (3)

-

(18)

(75)

(96) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 172

$ 142

$ 32

$ (36)

$ 310









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 0.23

$ 0.19

$ 0.02

$ (0.15)

$ 0.29 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(4) -

-

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.12) ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment(6) (0.01)

-

-

-

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.01)

-

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.13) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.24

$ 0.19

$ 0.04

$ (0.05)

$ 0.42





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses related to litigation associated with its former affiliate. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (6) Prior period impact of an adjustment related to the Environmental Cost Recovery mechanism revenues.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date September 30, 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 493

$ 441

$ 90

$ (313)

$ 711 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1(2) -

-

-

(2)

(2) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $2, $2(3) (1)

(4)

-

(6)

(11) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $12, $55(4) -

-

(48)

(206)

(254) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $5(5) -

(13)

-

-

(13) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $0(6) 1

-

-

-

1 ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment, net of tax of $2(7) (4)

-

-

-

(4) Total Special Items (4)

(17)

(48)

(214)

(283) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 497

$ 458

$ 138

$ (99)

$ 994









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 0.66

$ 0.60

$ 0.12

$ (0.42)

$ 0.96 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Strategic corporate initiatives(3) -

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Acquisition integration(4) -

-

(0.07)

(0.27)

(0.34) PPL Electric billing issue(5) -

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment(7) (0.01)

-

-

-

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.28)

(0.38) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.67

$ 0.62

$ 0.19

$ (0.14)

$ 1.34





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses related to litigation associated with its former affiliate. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Certain expenses related to billing issues. (6) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (7) Prior period impact of an adjustment related to the Environmental Cost Recovery mechanism revenues.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















3rd Quarter 2023 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 175

$ 136

$ 6

$ (87)

$ 230 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1(2) -

-

-

(3)

(3) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $1(3) -

(1)

-

(3)

(4) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4, $15(4) -

-

(16)

(55)

(71) Sale of Safari Holdings, net of tax of ($1)(5) -

-

-

1

1 PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $4(6) -

(8)

-

-

(8) Other non-recurring charges, net of tax of $0(7) -

-

-

(2)

(2) Total Special Items -

(9)

(16)

(62)

(87) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 175

$ 145

$ 22

$ (25)

$ 317









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.18

$ 0.01

$ (0.12)

$ 0.31 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(4) -

-

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.10) PPL Electric billing issue(6) -

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) Total Special Items -

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.12) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.24

$ 0.20

$ 0.03

$ (0.04)

$ 0.43





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs related to litigation with Talen Montana, LLC and affiliated entities. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Primarily final closing and other related adjustments for the sale of Safari Holdings, LLC. (6) Certain expenses related to billing issues. (7) Certain expenses related to distributed energy investments.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date September 30, 2023 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 432

$ 384

$ 70

$ (259)

$ 627 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $2(2) -

-

-

(6)

(6) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $0, $2(3) (1)

(1)

-

(7)

(9) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $12, $42(4) -

-

(46)

(159)

(205) PA tax rate change(5) -

1

-

-

1 Sale of Safari Holdings, net of tax of $1(6) -

-

-

(3)

(3) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $6(7) -

(15)

-

-

(15) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $2(8) (5)

-

-

-

(5) Other non-recurring charges, net of tax of $0(9) -

-

-

(15)

(15) Total Special Items (6)

(15)

(46)

(190)

(257) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 438

$ 399

$ 116

$ (69)

$ 884









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings (1) $ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.10

$ (0.35)

$ 0.85 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs(2) -

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Strategic corporate initiatives(3) -

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Acquisition integration(4) -

-

(0.06)

(0.22)

(0.28) PPL Electric billing issue(7) -

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) FERC transmission credit refund(8) (0.01)

-

-

-

(0.01) Other non-recurring charges(9) -

-

-

(0.02)

(0.02) Total Special Items (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.06)

(0.26)

(0.35) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.59

$ 0.54

$ 0.16

$ (0.09)

$ 1.20





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs related to litigation with Talen Montana, LLC and affiliated entities. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Impact of Pennsylvania state tax reform. (6) Primarily final closing and other related adjustments for the sale of Safari Holdings, LLC. (7) Certain expenses related to billing issues. (8) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (9) Certain expenses related to distributed energy investments.

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-Tax (Unaudited)









(per share - diluted)























2024 Forecast Range

Midpoint

High

Low Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.32

$ 1.35

$ 1.29 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)









Strategic corporate initiatives(2) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Acquisition integration(3) (0.34)

(0.34)

(0.34) PPL Electric billing issue(4) (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02) ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment(5) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.38)

(0.38)

(0.38) Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.70

$ 1.73

$ 1.67





(1) Reflects only special items recorded through September 30, 2024. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. (2) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Certain expenses related to billing issues. (5) Prior period impact of an adjustment related to the Environmental Cost Recovery mechanism revenues.

