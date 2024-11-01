EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported strong fiscal fourth quarter 2024 results that marked another record year.

"Our fourth quarter was strong, bringing to a close an exceptional year with record sales and expanded margins," said Pat Roche, CEO. "Our performance reflects the success in pricing and simplification initiatives that continue to build momentum into 2025, with stronger sales, expanded margin and improved cash flow generation."

(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Deltas Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Deltas Net sales $ 917 $ 872 5 % $ 3,609 $ 3,319 9 % Operating margin 9.1 % 10.1 % (100 bps) 11.0 % 10.3 % 70 bps Adjusted operating margin 12.5 % 12.5 % 0 bps 12.4 % 10.9 % 150 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.23 8 % $ 6.40 $ 5.34 20 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 2.10 3 % $ 7.80 $ 6.15 27 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 156 $ 153 $ 3 $ 202 $ 136 $ 66 Free cash flow $ 109 $ 105 $ 5 $ 21 $ (37 ) $ 59 See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the periods ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased driven by growth in defense businesses.

Operating margin declined due to higher levels of charges related to simplification initiatives.

Adjusted operating margin improved within Military Aircraft, Industrial and Space and Defense, while Commercial Aircraft declined from a strong quarter a year ago.

Diluted net earnings per share increased due to improved operational performance, partially offset by the net of prior and current year one-time charges and benefits.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share increased due to incremental profit from higher sales and the benefit of capitalizing interest, partially offset by the absence of last year's favorable litigation settlement.

Twelve-month backlog increased 3%, reaching a record level of $2.5 billion.

Year Highlights

Net sales increased due to higher demand across our aerospace and defense businesses.

Operating margin increased within Space and Defense and Military Aircraft, while Industrial and Commercial Aircraft declined.

Adjusted operating margin expanded in Military Aircraft, Space and Defense and Industrial reflecting the benefits of pricing and simplification initiatives, while Commercial Aircraft declined from a strong prior year.

Diluted net earnings per share increased due to largely the same factors as the fourth quarter.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share increased driven by operating margin expansion and incremental profit from higher sales.

Quarter Results

"We had a great quarter," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "Sales were very strong, adjusted operating margin was robust and on plan, and adjusted earnings per share exceeded the high end of our guidance range. In addition, we generated a substantial amount of free cash flow."

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, with notable growth in Military Aircraft and Space and Defense. Military Aircraft sales increased 17% to $216 million due to the ramp of the FLRAA and other production programs. Space and Defense sales increased 9% to $263 million driven by strong European defense demand and launch vehicle activity. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 2% to $197 million due to increased production volume, muted by the absence of last year's retroactive pricing benefit and inventory sale from exiting a mature product line. Industrial segment sales decreased 5% to $242 million due to a slowdown in orders for industrial automation applications, partially offset by higher medical product and automotive test business demand.

Operating margin decreased 100 basis points to 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Commercial Aircraft operating margin declined 680 basis points to 11.0%, driven by the absence of last year's benefits. Operating margins in Space and Defense and in Industrial declined 200 basis points and 130 basis points, respectively, due to incremental charges related to simplification initiatives. Military Aircraft operating margin improved 590 basis points to 11.8%, driven by reduced research and development expense, improved sales mix and cost absorption on the FLRAA program.

Adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was unchanged at 12.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. We incurred charges primarily in Industrial and in Space and Defense. Adjusted operating margin in Industrial increased 90 basis points to 12.8% as the benefits of pricing more than offset an unfavorable sales mix and planned product transfers. Adjusted operating margin in Space and Defense increased 70 basis points to 13.5% associated with improved performance across the business.

Non-operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 declined compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $10 million adjustment to capitalize interest for 2023 and 2024. Non-operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a pension settlement charge and a favorable litigation settlement.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was driven by strong customer collections and by timing of vendor payments.

Year Results

Sales in 2024 increased compared to 2023 with notable growth in Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Space and Defense. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 18% to $788 million due to increased production ramps on widebody, narrowbody and business jet programs. Military Aircraft sales increased 13% to $812 million due largely to having a full year's worth FLRAA sales. Space and Defense sales increased 7% to $1 billion due to strong, broad-based, defense demand. Industrial sales increased slightly at 1% to $991 million, as softening industrial automation sales were compensated by growth in other sub-markets.

Operating margin in 2024 increased compared to 2023, reflecting the benefits of pricing and simplification efforts, partially offset by higher amounts of charges related to simplifying our operations. Operating margin increased in Space and Defense and Military Aircraft, while Commercial Aircraft operating margin decreased, all due to the same factors as the fourth quarter. Also, Industrial operating margin decreased due to higher amounts of simplification charges.

Adjusted operating margin increased in 2024 compared to 2023, inclusive of a 40 basis-point contribution from the Employee Retention Credit, and increased in all of our segments except for Commercial Aircraft. Adjusted operating margin in Military Aircraft increased 300 basis points to 12.0% due to cost absorption on the FLRAA program and due to lower research and development expense. Adjusted operating margin in Space and Defense increased 290 basis points to 13.4% due to strong operational performance, including improved performance on space vehicle programs. Adjusted operating margin in Industrial increased 90 basis points to 12.4% due largely to pricing initiatives. Adjusted operating margin in Commercial Aircraft decreased 90 basis points to 11.8% due to the absence of the prior year's one-time benefits, partially offset by efficiencies from the current year's higher production sales volume.

2025 Financial Guidance

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2025 FY 2024 Net sales $ 3,700 $ 3,609 Operating margin 13.0 % 11.0 % Adjusted operating margin 13.0 % 12.4 % Diluted net earnings per share* $ 8.20 $ 6.40 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* $ 8.20 $ 7.80 Free cash flow conversion 50 - 75 % 8 % *Diluted net earnings per share figures for 2025 are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

When the company provides adjusted, non-GAAP figures on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net sales $ 917,272 $ 872,051 $ 3,609,160 $ 3,319,122 Cost of sales 666,541 623,808 2,605,214 2,423,245 Inventory write-down 5,252 4,345 7,027 4,345 Gross profit 245,479 243,898 996,919 891,532 Research and development 26,021 29,444 112,773 106,551 Selling, general and administrative 124,840 118,041 494,887 469,836 Interest (1) 9,262 18,227 62,112 63,578 Asset impairment and fair value adjustment 15,287 12,974 22,149 14,628 Restructuring 11,165 3,260 23,788 7,997 Loss on sale of businesses - 900 - 900 Gain on sale of buildings (979 ) - (979 ) (10,030 ) Pension settlement - 12,542 - 12,542 Other 4,335 (599 ) 14,376 9,478 Earnings before income taxes 55,548 49,109 267,813 216,052 Income taxes 12,503 9,527 60,593 45,054 Net earnings $ 43,045 $ 39,582 $ 207,220 $ 170,998 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.24 $ 6.48 $ 5.37 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.23 $ 6.40 $ 5.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 31,988,662 31,893,646 31,954,689 31,831,687 Diluted 32,458,411 32,187,501 32,359,338 32,044,226 (1) During the three months ended September 28, 2024, we capitalized interest associated with major capital projects for a total of $9,847, which included an adjustment of $4,023 related to 2023 and an adjustment of $4,206 related to the nine months ended June 29, 2024.

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 55,548 $ 49,109 $ 267,813 $ 216,052 Income taxes 12,503 9,527 60,593 45,054 Effective income tax rate 22.5 % 19.4 % 22.6 % 20.9 % Net earnings 43,045 39,582 207,220 170,998 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.23 $ 6.40 $ 5.34 Inventory Write-down, Restructuring and Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 16,930 $ 7,605 $ 32,226 $ 13,391 Income taxes 4,270 1,746 8,122 3,050 Net earnings 12,660 5,859 24,104 10,341 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.18 $ 0.74 $ 0.32 Asset Impairment Earnings before income taxes $ 391 $ 12,974 $ 7,253 $ 14,628 Income taxes 92 937 462 1,285 Net earnings 299 12,037 6,791 13,343 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.37 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 Loss (Gain) on Sale of Businesses, Buildings and Fair Value Adjustments: Earnings before income taxes $ 13,918 $ 900 $ 13,918 $ (9,130 ) Income taxes (245 ) 212 (245 ) (1,874 ) Net earnings 14,163 688 14,163 (7,256 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.02 $ 0.44 $ (0.23 ) Pension Settlement: Earnings before income taxes $ - $ 12,542 $ - $ 12,542 Income taxes - 2,960 - 2,960 Net earnings - 9,582 - 9,582 Diluted net earnings per share $ - $ 0.30 $ - $ 0.30 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 86,787 $ 83,130 $ 321,210 $ 247,483 Income taxes 16,620 15,382 68,932 50,475 Effective income tax rate 19.2 % 18.5 % 21.5 % 20.4 % Net earnings 70,167 67,748 252,278 197,008 Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 2.10 $ 7.80 $ 6.15 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping activities, asset impairments and other charges due to program termination and the devaluation of an investment, fair value adjustments from businesses being held for sale at year end, a one-time pension settlement charge, as well as impacts from the sale of buildings and a business. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net sales: Space and Defense $ 262,824 $ 241,211 $ 1,018,148 $ 947,251 Military Aircraft 215,645 183,562 811,566 720,332 Commercial Aircraft 197,119 193,297 788,300 668,815 Industrial 241,684 253,981 991,146 982,724 Net sales $ 917,272 $ 872,051 $ 3,609,160 $ 3,319,122 Operating profit: Space and Defense $ 27,179 $ 29,563 $ 127,354 $ 95,949 10.3 % 12.3 % 12.5 % 10.1 % Military Aircraft 25,535 10,891 85,858 60,416 11.8 % 5.9 % 10.6 % 8.4 % Commercial Aircraft 21,634 34,444 91,472 84,387 11.0 % 17.8 % 11.6 % 12.6 % Industrial 9,065 12,982 90,657 102,165 3.8 % 5.1 % 9.1 % 10.4 % Total operating profit 83,413 87,880 395,341 342,917 9.1 % 10.1 % 11.0 % 10.3 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 9,262 18,227 62,112 63,578 Equity-based compensation expense 3,658 2,461 14,959 10,582 Pension settlement - 12,542 - 12,542 Non-service pension expense 3,119 2,986 12,685 12,324 Corporate and other expenses, net 11,826 2,555 37,772 27,839 Earnings before income taxes $ 55,548 $ 49,109 $ 267,813 $ 216,052

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Space and Defense operating profit - as reported $ 27,179 $ 29,563 $ 127,354 $ 95,949 Inventory write-down 1,918 - 1,918 - Asset impairment - - 416 219 Restructuring and other 6,307 1,348 6,307 2,902 Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted $ 35,404 $ 30,911 $ 135,995 $ 99,070 13.5 % 12.8 % 13.4 % 10.5 % Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported $ 25,535 $ 10,891 $ 85,858 $ 60,416 Inventory write-down - 1,616 175 1,616 Asset impairment - 235 6,446 1,332 Loss on sale of business - 900 - 900 Restructuring and other 335 124 4,732 399 Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted $ 25,870 $ 13,766 $ 97,211 $ 64,663 12.0 % 7.5 % 12.0 % 9.0 % Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported $ 21,634 $ 34,444 $ 91,472 $ 84,387 Asset impairment 391 - 391 338 Gain on sale of buildings (979 ) - (979 ) - Restructuring and other 1,342 44 1,750 44 Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted $ 22,388 $ 34,488 $ 92,634 $ 84,769 11.4 % 17.8 % 11.8 % 12.7 % Industrial operating profit - as reported $ 9,065 $ 12,982 $ 90,657 $ 102,165 Inventory write-down 3,334 2,729 4,934 2,729 Asset impairment - 12,739 - 12,739 Fair value adjustment 14,897 - 14,897 - Gain on sale of buildings - - - (10,030 ) Restructuring and other 3,694 1,744 12,410 5,701 Industrial operating profit - as adjusted $ 30,990 $ 30,194 $ 122,898 $ 113,304 12.8 % 11.9 % 12.4 % 11.5 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 114,652 $ 109,359 $ 448,738 $ 361,806 12.5 % 12.5 % 12.4 % 10.9 %

While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,694 $ 68,959 Restricted cash 123 185 Receivables, net 388,517 434,723 Unbilled receivables 775,294 706,601 Inventories, net 863,702 724,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,245 50,862 Total current assets 2,175,575 1,985,332 Property, plant and equipment, net 929,357 814,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,591 56,067 Goodwill 833,764 821,301 Intangible assets, net 63,479 71,637 Deferred income taxes 20,991 8,749 Other assets 52,695 50,254 Total assets $ 4,128,452 $ 3,808,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 292,988 $ 264,573 Accrued compensation 101,127 111,154 Contract advances and progress billings 334,558 377,977 Accrued liabilities and other 305,180 211,769 Total current liabilities 1,033,853 965,473 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 874,139 863,092 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 167,161 157,455 Deferred income taxes 27,738 37,626 Other long-term liabilities 164,928 148,303 Total liabilities 2,267,819 2,171,949 Shareholders' equity Common stock - Class A 43,835 43,822 Common stock - Class B 7,445 7,458 Additional paid-in capital 784,509 608,270 Retained earnings 2,668,723 2,496,979 Treasury shares (1,082,240 ) (1,057,938 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (194,049 ) (114,769 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (163,821 ) (93,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (203,769 ) (254,609 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,860,633 1,636,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,128,452 $ 3,808,036

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 207,220 $ 170,998 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 82,957 78,692 Amortization 10,149 11,541 Deferred income taxes (31,735 ) (35,531 ) Equity-based compensation expense 14,959 10,582 Loss on sale of businesses - 900 Gain on sale of buildings (979 ) (10,030 ) Inventory write-down, asset impairment and fair value adjustments 29,176 18,973 Pension settlement - 12,542 Other 6,512 6,244 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables 54,716 (56,575 ) Unbilled receivables (63,424 ) (87,915 ) Inventories (126,978 ) (130,378 ) Accounts payable 26,446 28,641 Contract advances and progress billings (49,470 ) 79,983 Accrued expenses 43,989 (1,692 ) Accrued income taxes 16,219 22,869 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 11,791 13,940 Other assets and liabilities (29,204 ) 2,151 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 202,344 135,935 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,911 ) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (156,018 ) (173,286 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold 1,627 1,892 Net proceeds from buildings sold 1,453 19,702 Other investing transactions (766 ) (11,455 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (159,615 ) (163,147 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 1,038,500 1,044,101 Payments on revolving lines of credit (1,029,500 ) (1,017,420 ) Payments on long-term debt - (916 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (6,496 ) (4,620 ) Payment of dividends (35,476 ) (34,074 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 15,685 19,785 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (36,738 ) (29,306 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 28,202 15,713 Purchase of stock held by SECT (22,837 ) (14,251 ) Other financing transactions - (2,027 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (48,660 ) (23,015 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,324 2,043 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,607 ) (48,184 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 69,144 117,328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year (1) $ 64,537 $ 69,144 (1) End of year cash balance at September 28, 2024 includes cash related to assets held for sale of $2,720.

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 155,789 $ 153,032 $ 202,344 $ 135,935 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (46,402 ) (48,212 ) (156,018 ) (173,286 ) Receivables Purchase Agreement - - (25,000 ) - Free cash flow $ 109,387 $ 104,820 $ 21,326 $ (37,351 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 70,167 $ 67,748 $ 252,278 $ 197,008 Free cash flow conversion 156 % 155 % 8 % (19 )%

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities, less purchase of property, plant and equipment, less the benefit from the Receivables Purchase Agreement. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

