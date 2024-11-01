CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

Third quarter Nine months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 ? 2024 2023 ? Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,237 1,601 (364) 3,565 3,524 +41 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 2.33 2.76 (0.43) 6.66 6.04 +0.62 Capital and exploration expenditures 486 387 +99 1,444 1,309 +135

Imperial reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $1,237 million, up from net income of $1,133 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting stronger upstream production and lower operating expenses, partially offset by lower realizations. Quarterly cash flows from operating activities were $1,487 million, compared to $1,629 million generated in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of working capital1, cash flows from operating activities were $1,797 million, up from $1,508 million in the second quarter of 2024.

" Imperial achieved another strong quarter of operating performance across our integrated business," said Brad Corson, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. " Operating results were driven by the strongest third- quarter upstream production in over 30 years and continued improvement in upstream unit cash costs1, as well as achieving strong downstream utilization while safely executing significant planned turnaround activities at our Nanticoke and Strathcona refineries."

Upstream production in the third quarter averaged 447,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest third quarter production in over 30 years. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), matching the asset's third quarter production record and achieving a year-to- date production record. Cold Lake quarterly gross production averaged 147,000 barrels per day supported by the strong ramp up of Grand Rapids using solvent-assisted SAGD technology. Grand Rapids produced 15,000 barrels per day throughout the quarter and averaged 20,000 barrels per day during the month of September, exceeding earlier projections. The Maskwa plant at Cold Lake successfully completed its planned turnaround activity safely and ahead of schedule. The company's share of Syncrude quarterly production averaged 81,000 gross barrels per day.

" The strong ramp up of Grand Rapids, industry's first commercial application of solvent-assisted SAGD, is a major milestone in the transformation of our Cold Lake asset which supports our long-term strategy to grow production, lower unit cash costs1 and reduce greenhouse gas intensity," said Corson.

Downstream throughput in the quarter averaged 389,000 barrels per day, with overall refinery capacity utilization of 90 percent. Operating results included the safe execution of planned turnaround activities at the Nanticoke and Strathcona refineries which were ahead of plan and below budget. Petroleum product sales averaged 487,000 barrels per day. Construction continued on Canada's largest renewable diesel facility at the Strathcona refinery. When completed, the project is expected to have a capacity of more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually.

During the quarter, Imperial returned a total of $1,528 million to shareholders through dividend payments and accelerated share repurchases under the normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. The company also declared a fourth quarter dividend of 60 cents per share.

" Imperial remains committed to shareholder returns as demonstrated by 30 consecutive years of dividend growth and our plans to complete our full NCIB by year end," said Corson.

Third quarter highlights

Recent business environment

During the third quarter, crude prices decreased versus the second quarter, reflecting uncertainty about future China demand and OPEC+ supply. The Canadian WTI/WCS spread remained stable in the third quarter and narrowed versus the 2023 full-year average. Industry refining margins declined versus the second quarter as increased supply outpaced global demand.

Operating results

Third quarter 2024 vs. third quarter 2023

Third Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,237 1,601 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 2.33 2.76

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Price Volumes Royalty Other 2024 1,028 (310) 140 60 109 1,027

Price - Average bitumen realizations decreased by $8.81 per barrel, primarily driven by lower marker prices. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $8.57 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes - Higher volumes were primarily driven by Grand Rapids, and by production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake.

Royalty - Lower royalties were primarily driven by lower commodity prices, partially offset by higher volumes.

Other - Includes lower operating expenses of about $80 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Third Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 75.27 82.32 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 61.76 69.39 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 13.51 12.93 Bitumen (per barrel) 77.24 86.05 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 104.41 112.98 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.73 0.75

Production

Third Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2024 2023 Kearl (Imperial's share) 209 209 Cold Lake 147 128 Syncrude 81 75 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 295 295

Higher production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by Grand Rapids, and by production and steam cycle timing.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 586 (340) (41) 205

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Third Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2024 2023 Refinery throughput 389 416 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 90 96 Petroleum product sales 487 478

Refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2024 reflects the impact of turnaround activities at the Nanticoke and Strathcona refineries. Refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2023 reflected the impact of turnaround activity at the Sarnia refinery.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 23 20 (15) 28

Corporate and other

Third Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (23 ) (36 )

Liquidity and capital resources

Third Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 1,487 2,359 Investing activities (484 ) (380 ) Financing activities (1,533 ) (1,639 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (530 ) 340 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 1,490 2,716

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect unfavourable working capital impacts.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Third Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Dividends paid 322 292 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.60 0.50 Share repurchases (a) 1,206 1,342 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 12.4 17.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under and in connection with the company's normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Nine months 2024 vs. nine months 2023

Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 3,565 3,524 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 6.66 6.04

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Price Volumes Royalty Other 2024 1,742 330 440 (240) 112 2,384

Price - Average bitumen realizations increased by $6.90 per barrel, primarily driven by the narrowing WTI/WCS spread, lower diluent costs, and higher marker prices. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $2.70 per barrel, primarily driven by a weaker Synthetic/WTI spread, partially offset by higher WTI.

Volumes - Higher volumes were primarily driven by improved mine fleet productivity and optimized turnaround at Kearl, as well as Grand Rapids and production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake.

Royalty - Higher royalties were primarily driven by higher volumes.

Other - Includes lower operating expenses of about $200 million, primarily from lower energy prices, and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $70 million, partially offset by lower electricity sales at Cold Lake due to lower prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Nine Months Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 77.59 77.29 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 62.15 59.67 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 15.44 17.62 Bitumen (per barrel) 75.60 68.70 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 102.95 105.65 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.74 0.74

Production

Nine Months thousands of barrels per day 2024 2023 Kearl (Imperial's share) 195 182 Cold Lake 145 134 Syncrude (a) 73 72 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 275 257

(a) In 2024, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2023 - 1 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved mine fleet productivity and optimized turnaround.

Higher production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by Grand Rapids, and by production and steam cycle timing.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 1,706 (640) 64 1,130

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other - Primarily due to lower turnaround impacts of about $110 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Nine Months thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2024 2023 Refinery throughput 395 407 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 91 94 Petroleum product sales 469 469

Lower refinery throughput in 2024 mainly reflects the impact of turnaround activity at the Nanticoke refinery.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 147 20 (17) 150

Corporate and other

Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (99 ) (71 )

Liquidity and capital resources

Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 4,192 2,423 Investing activities (1,421 ) (1,283 ) Financing activities (2,145 ) (2,173 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 626 (1,033 )

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect the absence of unfavourable working capital impacts mainly related to an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion in the prior year.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Dividends paid 921 815 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 1.70 1.38 Share repurchases (a) 1,206 1,342 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 12.4 17.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under and in connection with the company's normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

On June 24, 2024, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid and will continue its existing share purchase program. The program enables the company to purchase up to a maximum of 26,791,840 common shares during the period June 29, 2024 to June 28, 2025. This maximum includes shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid from Exxon Mobil Corporation. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation has advised the company that it intends to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. The program will end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares or otherwise on June 28, 2025. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program, and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares prior to year end. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of roadmaps or future plans related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, biofuel, hydrogen, and other future plans to reduce emissions and emission intensity of the company, its affiliates and third parties are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's shareholder returns programs, including commitments to shareholder returns, purchases under the normal course issuer bid and accelerating purchases to complete the full normal course issuer bid before year end; the impact of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids project, including production and contributions of the project towards meeting the company's long-term strategy; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing and expected capacity; the company's Leming SAGD redevelopment project, including timing and anticipated production; and progress and conditions of the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage project.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning future energy demand, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Cold Lake Grand Rapids project, the Strathcona renewable diesel project and the Leming SAGD redevelopment project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, participation of the company's majority shareholder and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including but not limited to technologies using solvents to replace energy intensive steam at Cold Lake, Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; the results of research programs and new technologies, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, and the ability to bring new technologies to scale on a commercially competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner, especially with respect to large scale emissions reduction projects; performance of third-party service providers; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure, such as dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, and tax laws; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; failure, delay or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions, including inflation and the occurrence and duration of economic recessions or downturns; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or require disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Total revenues and other income 13,259 13,920 38,925 37,860 Total expenses 11,656 11,820 34,261 33,231 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,603 2,100 4,664 4,629 Income taxes 366 499 1,099 1,105 Net income (loss) 1,237 1,601 3,565 3,524 Net income (loss) per common share (dollars) 2.33 2.77 6.67 6.05 Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars) 2.33 2.76 6.66 6.04 Other financial data Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax 2 (2 ) 5 16 Total assets at September 30 42,529 43,586 Total debt at September 30 4,115 4,138 Shareholders' equity at September 30 23,639 23,808 Dividends declared on common stock Total 317 288 960 837 Per common share (dollars) 0.60 0.50 1.80 1.44 Millions of common shares outstanding At September 30 523.4 566.7 Average - assuming dilution 531.9 579.3 535.3 583.3

Attachment II Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total cash and cash equivalents at period end 1,490 2,716 1,490 2,716 Operating activities Net income (loss) 1,237 1,601 3,565 3,524 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion 508 475 1,454 1,418 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2 ) 3 (5 ) (19 ) Deferred income taxes and other 53 (168 ) (186 ) (239 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (310 ) 413 (634 ) (2,213 ) All other items - net 1 35 (2 ) (48 ) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,487 2,359 4,192 2,423

Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (486 ) (387 ) (1,444 ) (1,315 ) Proceeds from asset sales - 6 7 29 Loans to equity companies - net 2 1 16 3 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (484 ) (380 ) (1,421 ) (1,283 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,533 ) (1,639 ) (2,145 ) (2,173 )

Attachment III Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream 1,027 1,028 2,384 1,742 Downstream 205 586 1,130 1,706 Chemical 28 23 150 147 Corporate and other (23 ) (36 ) (99 ) (71 ) Net income (loss) 1,237 1,601 3,565 3,524 Revenues and other income Upstream 4,609 4,807 13,329 12,097 Downstream 14,570 15,112 42,843 41,329 Chemical 255 382 1,092 1,252 Eliminations / Corporate and other (6,175 ) (6,381 ) (18,339 ) (16,818 ) Revenues and other income 13,259 13,920 38,925 37,860 Purchases of crude oil and products Upstream 1,766 1,852 5,479 4,827 Downstream 13,014 13,061 37,549 35,390 Chemical 157 254 673 791 Eliminations / Corporate and other (6,203 ) (6,419 ) (18,405 ) (16,926 ) Purchases of crude oil and products 8,734 8,748 25,296 24,082 Production and manufacturing Upstream 1,050 1,187 3,441 3,730 Downstream 423 405 1,279 1,291 Chemical 36 74 137 186 Eliminations / Corporate and other 8 - 13 - Production and manufacturing 1,517 1,666 4,870 5,207 Selling and general Upstream - - - - Downstream 170 177 503 494 Chemical 22 21 71 69 Eliminations / Corporate and other 31 39 116 66 Selling and general 223 237 690 629 Capital and exploration expenditures Upstream 300 244 857 868 Downstream 133 103 435 329 Chemical 3 2 11 11 Corporate and other 50 38 141 101 Capital and exploration expenditures 486 387 1,444 1,309 Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above 1 1 3 3

Attachment IV Operating statistics Third Quarter Nine Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 209 209 195 182 Cold Lake 147 128 145 134 Syncrude (a) 81 75 73 72 Conventional 5 6 6 6 Total crude oil production 442 418 419 394 Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 31 30 30 32 Gross oil-equivalent production (b) 447 423 424 399 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Net crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 194 195 181 170 Cold Lake 114 91 110 105 Syncrude (a) 68 59 61 63 Conventional 5 5 6 5 Total crude oil production 381 350 358 343 Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 30 30 30 32 Net oil-equivalent production (b) 386 355 363 348 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 281 279 269 250 Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 189 166 192 176 Average realizations (Canadian dollars) Bitumen (per barrel) 77.24 86.05 75.60 68.70 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 104.41 112.98 102.95 105.65 Conventional crude oil (per barrel) 60.91 76.53 59.42 68.61 Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet) 0.07 2.69 0.40 2.72 Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day) 389 416 395 407 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 90 96 91 94 Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day) Gasolines 227 239 223 227 Heating, diesel and jet fuels 185 170 177 176 Lube oils and other products (c) 55 43 47 43 Heavy fuel oils 20 26 22 23 Net petroleum products sales 487 478 469 469 Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes) (c) 76 212 510 650 (a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline. Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) - - 1 1 Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) - - 1 1 (b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels. (c) In 2024, benzene and aromatic solvent sales are reported under Petroleum product sales - Lube oils and other products, whereas in 2023, they were reported under Petrochemical sales. The company has determined that the impact of this change is not material; therefore, the comparative period has not been recast.

Attachment V Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted (a) millions of Canadian dollars Canadian dollars 2020 First Quarter (188 ) (0.25 ) Second Quarter (526 ) (0.72 ) Third Quarter 3 - Fourth Quarter (1,146 ) (1.56 ) Year (1,857 ) (2.53 ) 2021 First Quarter 392 0.53 Second Quarter 366 0.50 Third Quarter 908 1.29 Fourth Quarter 813 1.18 Year 2,479 3.48 2022 First Quarter 1,173 1.75 Second Quarter 2,409 3.63 Third Quarter 2,031 3.24 Fourth Quarter 1,727 2.86 Year 7,340 11.44 2023 First Quarter 1,248 2.13 Second Quarter 675 1.15 Third Quarter 1,601 2.76 Fourth Quarter 1,365 2.47 Year 4,889 8.49 2024 First Quarter 1,195 2.23 Second Quarter 1,133 2.11 Third Quarter 1,237 2.33 Year 3,565 6.66

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is " Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,487 2,359 4,192 2,423 Less changes in working capital Changes in operating assets and liabilities (310 ) 413 (634 ) (2,213 ) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital 1,797 1,946 4,826 4,636

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is " Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,487 2,359 4,192 2,423 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (486 ) (387 ) (1,444 ) (1,315 ) Proceeds from asset sales - 6 7 29 Loans to equity companies - net 2 1 16 3 Free cash flow 1,003 1,979 2,771 1,140

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non- operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

There were no identified items in the third quarter or year-to-date 2024 and 2023 periods.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Total expenses 11,656 11,820 34,261 33,231 Less: Purchases of crude oil and products 8,734 8,748 25,296 24,082 Federal excise taxes and fuel charge 661 654 1,908 1,781 Depreciation and depletion 508 475 1,454 1,418 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit 1 20 3 60 Financing 11 19 37 51 Cash operating costs 1,741 1,904 5,563 5,839 Components of cash operating costs Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Production and manufacturing 1,517 1,666 4,870 5,207 Selling and general 223 237 690 629 Exploration 1 1 3 3 Cash operating costs 1,741 1,904 5,563 5,839 Segment contributions to total cash operating costs Third Quarter Nine Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Upstream 1,051 1,188 3,444 3,733 Downstream 593 582 1,782 1,785 Chemicals 58 95 208 255 Eliminations / Corporate and other 39 39 129 66 Cash operating costs 1,741 1,904 5,563 5,839

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Third Quarter 2024 2023 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 1,050 461 238 313 1,187 520 284 345 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 1 - - - 1 - - - Cash operating costs 1,051 461 238 313 1,188 520 284 345 Gross oil-equivalent production 447 209 147 81 423 209 128 75 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 25.56 23.98 17.60 42.00 30.53 27.04 24.12 50.00 USD converted at the quarterly average forex 18.66 17.51 12.85 30.66 22.90 20.28 18.09 37.50 2024 US$0.73; 2023 US$0.75

Components of unit cash operating cost

Nine Months 2024 2023 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 3,441 1,459 809 1,055 3,730 1,604 868 1,156 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 3 - - - 3 - - - Cash operating costs 3,444 1,459 809 1,055 3,733 1,604 868 1,156 Gross oil-equivalent production 424 195 145 73 399 182 134 72 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 29.64 27.31 20.36 52.74 34.27 32.28 23.73 58.81 USD converted at the YTD average forex 21.93 20.21 15.07 39.03 25.36 23.89 17.56 43.52 2024 US$0.74; 2023 US$0.74

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

