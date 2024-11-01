Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: CIS
Tradegate
01.11.24
14:46 Uhr
50,74 Euro
+0,42
+0,83 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,6550,7214:54
50,6650,7214:54
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cisco Systems Inc.: Code.org - Scaling Computer Science Education and Demystifying AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Cisco Systems Inc.:

Native American students perform two to three grade levels below their white peers in reading and mathematics, and they are twice as likely to drop out of school.1 But this didn't stop Lance West from earning his college degree in secondary education, even after the birth of his son at 17.

Now he's the principal of his tribe's elementary school in Walker River Reservation, Nevada, with a drive to provide a positive educational experience for his students. Knowing Nevadan math scores were the lowest in the country, Lance sought a way to engage his classes outside of the current curriculum. So, he turned to Code.org.

Founder and CEO Hadi Partovi believes every student in every school should have the chance to learn computer science. Nonprofit Code.org reaches these students with a combination of creating online courses and training existing teachers to teach their own coding classes.

Cisco partners with Code.org, helping the foundation provide these courses on their website for free. And with intense global interest in AI, computer science is more relevant than ever before.

To spark that computer science interest with Native American Code.org users, product manager Amy Woodman developed a "Star Quilt" module alongside a fellow indigenous teacher. For Lance, the difference in engagement was night and day. "I saw how students were engaged and hands-on from literally day one," says Lance, whose favorite reaction to hear from his students is, "This is easy!"

Click the above BBC StoryWorks video to learn more about the Star Quilt module and its impact on Lance's students. Explore the many online courses Code.org has to offer by visiting their website and learn more on how Code.org is helping educators embrace AI in the classroom at TeachAI.org.

For more information about Cisco and their successful mission to impact one billion people, visit One Billion Lives.

Explore the many online courses Code.org has to offer by visiting their website and learn more on how Code.org is helping educators embrace AI in the classroom at TeachAI.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc:
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.