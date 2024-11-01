Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2JR | ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VK
Tradegate
01.11.24
09:30 Uhr
338,30 Euro
+1,20
+0,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
335,90338,4014:54
336,10338,4014:54
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 14:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aon plc: Aon to acquire UK-based Insurance Broker Griffiths & Armour

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based insurance broker Griffiths & Armour. Upon completion of the transaction, Griffiths & Armour will become wholly-owned by Aon UK Limited and is proposed to go to market as "Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company".

The acquisition closely aligns with Aon's strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. The combination will provide a greater breadth of solutions for clients across both Aon and Griffiths & Armour with complementary strengths that create a platform for further growth in the UK, Ireland and beyond. Together, Aon and Griffiths & Armour share a strong cultural alignment through an unwavering focus on clients and colleagues.

"As we continue to go further, faster to help our clients navigate growing uncertainty and volatility, we are looking forward to welcoming Griffiths & Armour to Aon," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "Our complementary capabilities and cultures will create unmatched client and colleague experiences across the UK and Ireland and contribute to our global 3x3 Plan to accelerate our Aon United strategy."

Griffiths & Armour has established a market-leading presence from their base in the north of England as well as a strong national and international reputation. With around 200 employees, Griffiths & Armour are known for their specialist expertise in professional indemnity insurance and strength in general insurance broking. As part of the acquisition, Aon is committed to Griffiths & Armour's Liverpool office at Princes Dock and its strong team in Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and London.

Carl Evans, CEO of Professional Risks for Griffiths & Armour, commented; "Becoming part of the Aon family is the result of a meticulous search for a trusted partner with whom we can work, to ensure the future success of Griffiths & Armour and to enable us to enhance, grow and expand our unique client proposition. This proposition is founded on a culture that has been created and refined over the last 90 years, of which we are immensely proud."

Matt Donnelly, CEO of General Insurance for Griffiths & Armour, added; "We have long-regarded Aon for its professionalism and client service excellence. In them we have found a partner who will not only help deliver continued growth, but also preserve and embrace the culture that we and our client community hold dear. We very much look forward to this next chapter."

"Griffiths & Armour is a brilliant business and will bring quality, expertise and an exceptional platform for growth to our firm," said Jane Kielty, UK CEO at Aon. "We're very excited to work with the leadership team to deliver the fantastic results for clients and colleagues that we passionately believe will be created by joining together."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025. Aon and Griffiths & Armour will continue to operate independently until the closing date.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

About Griffiths & Armour
Griffiths & Armour are a consulting insurance broker providing clarity and protection for business leaders. We exist to make our clients' worlds less complicated by minimising risk. We work across a range of sectors by combining deep market insight, long-term relationships, and end-to-end support to manage and minimise professional and business risk, as well as offering private client support to protect individuals' most important personal assets.

Media Contacts

Aon
mediainquiries@aon.com
Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

Griffiths & Armour
marketing@griffithsandarmour.com

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues in over 120 countries provide our clients with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses. Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632623/Aon_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aon-to-acquire-uk-based-insurance-broker-griffiths--armour-302294142.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.