Aon plc: Aon to acquire UK-based Insurance Broker Griffiths & Armour

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based insurance broker Griffiths & Armour. Upon completion of the transaction, Griffiths & Armour will become wholly-owned by Aon UK Limited and is proposed to go to market as "Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company".

The acquisition closely aligns with Aon's strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. The combination will provide a greater breadth of solutions for clients across both Aon and Griffiths & Armour with complementary strengths that create a platform for further growth in the UK, Ireland and beyond. Together, Aon and Griffiths & Armour share a strong cultural alignment through an unwavering focus on clients and colleagues.

"As we continue to go further, faster to help our clients navigate growing uncertainty and volatility, we are looking forward to welcoming Griffiths & Armour to Aon," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "Our complementary capabilities and cultures will create unmatched client and colleague experiences across the UK and Ireland and contribute to our global 3x3 Plan to accelerate our Aon United strategy."

Griffiths & Armour has established a market-leading presence from their base in the north of England as well as a strong national and international reputation. With around 200 employees, Griffiths & Armour are known for their specialist expertise in professional indemnity insurance and strength in general insurance broking. As part of the acquisition, Aon is committed to Griffiths & Armour's Liverpool office at Princes Dock and its strong team in Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and London.

Carl Evans, CEO of Professional Risks for Griffiths & Armour, commented; "Becoming part of the Aon family is the result of a meticulous search for a trusted partner with whom we can work, to ensure the future success of Griffiths & Armour and to enable us to enhance, grow and expand our unique client proposition. This proposition is founded on a culture that has been created and refined over the last 90 years, of which we are immensely proud."

Matt Donnelly, CEO of General Insurance for Griffiths & Armour, added; "We have long-regarded Aon for its professionalism and client service excellence. In them we have found a partner who will not only help deliver continued growth, but also preserve and embrace the culture that we and our client community hold dear. We very much look forward to this next chapter."

"Griffiths & Armour is a brilliant business and will bring quality, expertise and an exceptional platform for growth to our firm," said Jane Kielty, UK CEO at Aon. "We're very excited to work with the leadership team to deliver the fantastic results for clients and colleagues that we passionately believe will be created by joining together."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025. Aon and Griffiths & Armour will continue to operate independently until the closing date.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

About Griffiths & Armour

Griffiths & Armour are a consulting insurance broker providing clarity and protection for business leaders. We exist to make our clients' worlds less complicated by minimising risk. We work across a range of sectors by combining deep market insight, long-term relationships, and end-to-end support to manage and minimise professional and business risk, as well as offering private client support to protect individuals' most important personal assets.

