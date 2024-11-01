CapMan Real Estate has unveiled plans for a 7,500 sqm rooftop solar installation, billed as Scandinavia's biggest integrated solar roof project to date, in Copenhagen. Solartag, a Danish solar-integrated roof specialist, is supplying the solar panels for the 750 kW array. Nordic property investor CapMan Real Estate has shared plans to construct Scandinavia's largest integrated solar roof to date in Copenhagen, Denmark. The 7,500 sqm project will be integrated into the roof of Stationsparken, a property in excess of 25,000 m2 acquired by CapMan in 2022. The office space is home to the District ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...