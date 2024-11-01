Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 14:38 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Inside Whole Foods' Sustainability Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Workiva:

In this episode of ESG Talk, Caitlin Leibert, vice president of sustainability at Whole Foods Market, joins host Alyssa Zucker to explore how technology, supply chain engagement, and industry partnerships are driving sustainability strategies. The duo discuss key takeaways from Whole Foods' 2023 Impact Report, highlighting the company's commitment to responsible stewardship, sustainable sourcing, and transparency.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
