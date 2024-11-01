Allied Universal Security Professionals Are Heroes Worldwide

Allied Universal®,?a leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the third quarter of 2024, its security professionals performed exceptional, heroic acts of bravery saving lives while on duty at client locations worldwide.

"I am constantly filled with tremendous pride when learning the heroic stories of our dedicated security professionals," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "Reading any of these stories tells you how multi-faceted the job of a security professional is. They have an innate ability to recognize threats, stay calm and react accordingly with urgency. There is real dedication and sacrifice in the job they do day in and day out."

Q3 2024 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Choking Infant - The Bronx, NY: Two security supervisors were on duty when a four-month-old infant began to choke. As the child turned blue, the security professionals sprang into action. One administered first aid while the other called 911. The child vomited, which cleared her airways and allowed her to breathe normally again.

Saving Female from Domestic Dispute - Philadelphia, PA: A security professional was on duty when she observed a male and female involved in a domestic dispute. She witnessed the male with his hand on the female's throat and what appeared to be a knife in his hand. The security professional radioed for police assistance and approached the situation, which caused the man to flee.

Unconscious Hospital Patient - Ankara, Turkey: In Turkey, a security professional was on night patrol at a hospital when he noticed a trail of blood on the ground. Tracking the trail led him to an unconscious patient lying on the ground, covered in blood. He immediately reported the situation to a nurse, which prompted a medical team to attend to the patient who had removed their vascular access device. Our security professional's keen sense of observation and quick action saved the patient's life.

"The Run" - Springdale, Arkansas: A security supervisor at a children's hospital responded to a Trauma II call from the emergency department, which requires a security officer to report in case the medical staff needs assistance controlling a situation. When he arrived, the entire medical team was working to save the life of a hemorrhaging young patient. With no one else available, the security supervisor was asked to get blood from the lab, located one story below and on the opposite side of the hospital. The official report shows that the security professional made 10 round trips between the emergency department and the lab, all while nursing his own broken rib and finger. His heroic effort is now referred to as "The Run" - a run which ultimately saved the young patient's life.

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

"The stories of these outstanding team members surface a deeper message and one that speaks to the impact these events often have," Jones said. "Whether they know it or not, these security professionals have made the biggest difference for a group of people. Think about the individuals who were saved, their families and friends and their collective ability to continue making memories together. That's the difference that security professionals make."

"Allied Universal is extremely proud that these heroic individuals wear the Allied Universal logo on their chest."

