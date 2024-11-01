Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Operation Surprise 2024: The Home Depot Foundation's Tribute to Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / The Home Depot
Originally published on Built From Scratch

This November, The Home Depot Foundation is launching its annual Operation Surprise campaign: a nationwide effort to make veteran housing safer, more accessible and affordable.

With a commitment to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 - building on more than $500 million already contributed - the Foundation, in partnership with Team Depot and nonprofit allies, is dedicated to ensuring that more veterans can age in place safely and comfortably. In honor of Veterans Day, the Foundation and Team Depot will complete hundreds of service projects across the country, to not only modify and improve homes but also create moments of surprise to honor those who have served.

Since 2011, Team Depot has completed more than 1.6 million volunteer hours in service to veterans. Follow OperationSurprise on the Foundation's social channels to see how we're helping ensure more veterans can enjoy a more safe and welcoming home.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
