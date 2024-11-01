Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Enrollify, a pioneering platform committed to transforming employee benefits delivery, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Stachowiak as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 20 years of leadership experience in voluntary benefits, health insurance, and strategic sales, Michael joins Enrollify to propel its next growth phase, leading the development of a high-performance sales team and driving revenue through an innovative, technology-first, people-centered approach.





Michael's appointment underscores Enrollify's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of carriers, agencies, employers, and employees with modern solutions that enhance the employee experience and promote informed decision-making. Under his leadership, Enrollify aims to expand its impact, reshaping the benefits landscape to foster sustainable growth and add significant value across today's dynamic benefits ecosystem.

"Michael's strategic insight, robust industry relationships, and proven track record of building high-performance sales teams are exactly what Enrollify needs as we deepen our market presence with agency and carrier partners," said Adam Michaels, CEO of Enrollify. "His expertise in aligning sales strategies with market needs and his talent for cultivating results- driven teams make him the ideal leader to fuel our revenue growth and bring tangible benefits to our clients and partners."

As CRO, Michael will drive Enrollify's strategic sales initiatives, building an agile organization geared toward client acquisition, market expansion, and the development of key industry partnerships. His extensive experience in broker distribution and benefits advisory will be central to broadening Enrollify's value proposition, blending intuitive technology with expert human support to optimize engagement and outcomes across all stakeholders.

Previously, Michael held senior leadership roles at Colonial Life as Senior Vice President of Sales and at Aflac, where he was Director of U.S. Broker Distribution Strategy. In these roles, he successfully scaled operations and developed impactful strategies to support sustainable growth. His deep understanding of the benefits landscape and distribution strategy will be invaluable as he builds Enrollify's sales infrastructure to drive meaningful results that resonate with agencies and enterprise carrier partners alike.

"Joining Enrollify feels like a reunion of shared vision and proven success with Adam and Chris," said Stachowiak. "Our history of working together has shown what we can accomplish, and now, we're reuniting to reshape the benefits landscape with a platform that truly aligns with what employees and partners need-far beyond what legacy options can achieve. I'm thrilled to bring my experience and energy to Enrollify's impressive trajectory and help drive the future of benefits."

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Michael graduated from Portland State University where he double majored in Business Mgmt. & Human Resources and received NCAA Div 1 Academic All-American Honors. Michael looks forward to completing his MBA in Strategic Leadership at the University of Tennessee 's Haslam School of Business this December. Michael serves as a board member for the PRISMA Health Foundation in Columbia, SC, and serves as an editorial board member at Voluntary Advantage.

About Enrollify, Inc

Enrollify is an innovative platform transforming employee benefits delivery by combining cutting-edge technology and expert support to empower employees with informed decision making. Enrollify offers scalable solutions for carriers and agencies, tackling industry challenges with a focus on engagement, efficiency, and strategic growth.

