A trio of companies owned by DCC Group are teaming up on a support scheme to provide Irish businesses with capital to install rooftop and ground-mounted solar panels on their premises. The scheme aims to support 100 companies to install a total of 50 MW of solar over the next five years. DCC Group is rolling out a new support scheme for "solar-as-a-service" businesses. The Ireland-headquartered, London Stock Exchange-listed firm aims to support 100 Irish businesses with a total of around 50 MW of solar capacity. The plan is expected to annually generate around 50 GWh of clean energy, which is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...