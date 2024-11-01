Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rogue Baron Plc - Update: Shinju Shipment

Rogue Baron Plc - Update: Shinju Shipment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

01 November 2024

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Update


Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased

to announce that its premier brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky ("Brand"), is set to be available again in the United States during the third week of November. The latest shipment, comprising a full container, is scheduled to arrive at the Port of New York on November 15th, 2024.

Since January, the Brand has experienced stock shortages in the United States due to several issues. These include delays in resuming production pending the completion of the Company's investment deal, concluded at the end of March, and limited cargo space and availability for shipments from Japan, largely due to issues in the Red Sea and a port strike in the United States, that contributed to significant shipping backlogs.

While the delayed stock availability in the United States has tempered the Brand's turnover, it has also generated significant pent-up demand. The forthcoming shipment, which includes 800 cases, is already presold and oversold.

Rogue Baron is initiating the next production cycle to meet the growing demand for inventory. Key expanding markets for Shinju, such as Texas and Nevada, are preparing to place orders in the upcoming months. Recent investments in the Brand now enable continuous production, which will help mitigate any future stock shortages.


The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

The Company

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.