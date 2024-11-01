Rogue Baron Plc - Update: Shinju Shipment

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

01 November 2024

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Update



Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased

to announce that its premier brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky ("Brand"), is set to be available again in the United States during the third week of November. The latest shipment, comprising a full container, is scheduled to arrive at the Port of New York on November 15th, 2024.

Since January, the Brand has experienced stock shortages in the United States due to several issues. These include delays in resuming production pending the completion of the Company's investment deal, concluded at the end of March, and limited cargo space and availability for shipments from Japan, largely due to issues in the Red Sea and a port strike in the United States, that contributed to significant shipping backlogs.

While the delayed stock availability in the United States has tempered the Brand's turnover, it has also generated significant pent-up demand. The forthcoming shipment, which includes 800 cases, is already presold and oversold.

Rogue Baron is initiating the next production cycle to meet the growing demand for inventory. Key expanding markets for Shinju, such as Texas and Nevada, are preparing to place orders in the upcoming months. Recent investments in the Brand now enable continuous production, which will help mitigate any future stock shortages.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

