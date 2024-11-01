Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 15:18 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Steam Trap Market worth $5.57 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steam trap market is expected to be USD 5.57 billion by 2029 from USD 4.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The steam trap market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, stimulated by a greater need to save energy and decrease operational costs. Increased use of automation within a steam system also helps in further increasing growth for this market as automated solutions enhance performance while reducing manual intervention. The pressure to increase manufacturing efficiency, while also maintaining environmentally stringent compliance, has started to force industries into investing in even more advanced steam trap technologies-fitting the platform of the sustainability model.

MarketsandMarkets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176735177

Browse in-depth TOC on "Steam Trap Market"

160 - Tables
90 - Figures
250 - Pages

Steam Trap Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$ 4.57 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$ 5.57 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%

Market Size Available for

2020-2029

Forecast Period

2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Mechanical, Drip Application, Process Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Lack of awareness about benefits of steam trap systems

Key Market Opportunities

Integration of steam traps with IoT sensors

Key Market Drivers

Growing demand for energy-efficient steam systems

Thermostatic segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the steam trap market during the forecast period.

Thermostatic steam traps are ruggedly designed and have a significantly long service life. They have fewer wear and tear than other types of steam traps, therefore keeping lower maintenance costs and reduced operational downtime. This makes them attractive for industries that can't afford to stop productions as these may include pharmaceuticals and food processing. Further, thermostatic steam traps are relatively easier to install than most other types. This makes them more readily available for adoption into an existing system of steam, and this ease of integration brings down the total cost of ownership. Accordingly, industries are more likely to adopt these traps at the time of system upgradation or installation.

Screwed segment is expected to hold major share in the steam trap market.

Screwed segments have the largest market share for steam traps due to several significant advantages. They can be used for a large range of pipe sizes and materials, thus applying to various applications in many different industries, which may make them highly used and even often selected by end-users. Moreover, screwed connections are generally cheaper than welded connections or any other type of connection. This lesser startup cost makes them appealing to several facilities, most especially in those industries that need to operate on tight budgets. Another big advantage is reliability, screwed connections work great under diversified pressure and temperatures, providing a secure seal and minimizing leaks, ensuring efficient operation in a steam system.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=176735177

North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the steam trap market.

The North American market shares the second largest share of the steam trap industry and is primarily driven by the following factors. First, it has numerous significant industries, oil and gas, chemical, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which require steam trap systems in order to have an efficient management of condensate and pressure regulation. Next, North America has an already established infrastructure for power generation and manufacturing facilities that are highly automated and require reliable steam trap solutions in order to maintain and sustain the operations. Furthermore, the already stringent policies on the need to conserve energy and carbon emissions further drive the implementation of high-efficiency steam traps in efforts to reduce energy losses and increase systems regarding sustainability.

The key companies in the steam trap companies include Spirax Group plc (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Thermax Limited (India), SLB (US), Velan Inc. (Canada), Watts (US), Armstrong International Inc. (US), TLV CO., LTD. (Japan), Forbes Marshall (India), Xylem (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176735177

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Valve Market - Globe, Ball, Butterfly, Plug, Check, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Needle, Pinch, & Solenoid Valve, Fluid (Liquid, Gas, Slurry), Actuator (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Nickel) - Global Forecast to 2029

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market by Transmitter (Level, Pressure, Temperature), Analyzer (TOC, pH, Oxygen, Conductivity, Density, Toxic Gas, Turbidity, Hydrogen Sulfide), PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, MES, Industry - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/steam-trap-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/steam-trap.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steam-trap-market-worth-5-57-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302290204.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.