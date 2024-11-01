This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Anna Sauter-Getschmann, co-founder of Germany-based Academy for Climate Jobs. She says that the renewable energy industry must reshape vocational training and make new opportunities visible. "We can start to redefine the typical image of an electrician or plumber," she stated. A significant portion of jobs in the solar industry are technical roles-installers, electricians, engineers-fields still overwhelmingly associated with men. In Germany, for example, women make up only 1% of applicants in vocational electrician training. There are plenty ...

