Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Dr. Cynthia Holmes, Dean, Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University, Dr. Seung Hwan (Mark) Lee, Associate Dean, Engagement & Inclusion, students from the Treaty Relations in Business Education (TRIBE) group and volunteers of the Reconciliation in Business conference, joined Kim Barrington, Head, Investor Experience, TMX Group to open the market to promote the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and Reconciliation in Business Conference.





This third annual conference, under the theme of "Indigenous Worldviews: Education to Action" brings together over 200 students, faculty, alumni and corporations to discussion circles designed to foster inclusion and appreciation of Indigenous perspectives and encourage adapting Indigenous ways of knowing in research, education and business. The event will feature an Indigenous marketplace, a traditional feast, research presentations and an Indigenous business case competition.

