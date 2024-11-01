Researchers from Greece have developed a PV forecasting technique for prosumer schemes using federated learning, a machine learning method that sends local model updates to a central server for correction. Their simulations show surprising results compared to centralized forecasting. Scientists from Greece's National National Technical University of Athens have proposed a novel PV forecasting technique that protects prosumer privacy. Efficient prosumer schemes rely on accurate solar production forecasting models, which require extensive data, making privacy and utility trade-offs essential. The ...

