PGA of America REACH Foundation Launches HOPE 4 Heroes Campaign in Support of PGA HOPE

PGA HOPE Has Served More than 50,000 Veterans; Donations Enable Veterans to Participate in Rehabilitative Golf Program

The PGA of America REACH Foundation-the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America-has launched HOPE 4 Heroes, a national fundraising campaign to support Veterans and Active-Duty Military to participate in PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), the Foundation's lifesaving rehabilitative golf program.

The HOPE 4 Heroes campaign , which runs November 1st through December 31st, celebrates our nation's Veterans and Active Duty Military while raising awareness and support for PGA HOPE, the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation. Today there are more than 13,000 Veterans on a waiting list to participate in PGA HOPE. Every $330 raised places a Veteran in a local program at no cost to the Veteran.

PGA HOPE is currently offered at more than 550 locations in all 50 states. This year, more than 17,000 Veterans have been served through the program, led by more than 4,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who have received specialized training in using adaptive golf and military cultural competency.

PGA HOPE is a six- to eight-week developmental curriculum taught by PGA of America Golf Professionals. The program introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. All PGA HOPE programs are funded by the PGA of America REACH Foundation, and the cost of programming is free to all Veterans.

"PGA HOPE has served more than 50,000 Veterans since the program was launched, and while many battle with daily struggles, I've heard from so many that using golf as a platform for healing, has saved their life," said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). "It's a privilege to be among the more than 4,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who are PGA HOPE certified; it was a humbling experience to get a glimpse of the hurdles our Veterans face. I encourage anyone with the means to support this program to help build a community where Veterans can thrive through the game of golf."

To complement HOPE 4 Heroes, GOLFTEC-one of the nation's leading employers of PGA of America Golf Professionals, and a leading provider of golf improvement services-is hosting its annual Drive for Hope Campaign, where GOLFTEC students can receive a free lesson with a $50 donation now through Veteran's Day (November 11), along with four silent auction packages , including a year of golf instruction, a home golf simulator, limited edition Ryder Cup Memorabilia Package and an exclusive golf trip. In 2023, GOLFTEC and its team of over 500 PGA of America Golf Professionals raised over $100,000.

"The Drive for HOPE campaign, in partnership with PGA HOPE, is our commitment to make a positive impact on the lives of our nation's Veterans," said Joe Assell, PGA, Founder and CEO at GOLFTEC. "We know that golf is a game that can bring joy and healing, and we are dedicated to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

In addition to corporate support, PGA of America Sections will receive a tool kit of assets and promotional materials to support fundraising efforts. PGA HOPE is uniquely positioned to make a positive impact in Veteran communities across the U.S.

Today, PGA HOPE is the only adaptive golf program that has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which enables Veterans to utilize PGA HOPE as a form of therapy.?

To make a donation in support of HOPE 4 Heroes, please visit www.pgahope.com .

About PGA HOPE

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAHOPE on Instagram , X and find us on Facebook .

About PGA of America REACH Foundation

The PGA of America REACH Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of the Foundation is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information on the PGA of America REACH Foundation, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAREACH on Instagram , X and find us on Facebook .

