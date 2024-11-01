Regions Bank: A Fresh Perspective on Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Regions Bank

Regions Bank associates try on a disability during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

By Evelyn Mitchell

Reading a work email. Navigating corridors between meetings. Walking to and from your vehicle. Most of us give little thought to these basic building blocks of a workday. However, for people with disabilities, these activities can present unique daily challenges.

On Oct. 8, Regions Bank associates in Birmingham, Ala. learned more about the experiences of people with disabilities when the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services brought their "Try on a Disability" experience to the Regions Operations Center. Created by the Alabama Legislature in 1994, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) is the state agency that serves Alabamians with disabilities.

Using some special equipment and props, trained facilitators guided associates in a simulation of disabilities such as multiple sclerosis, blindness, and cognitive impairments or learning disabilities. Associates were given tasks to perform while trying on each disability. Afterwards, a facilitated discussion helped attendees to better understand each disability and to learn how to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

I had a great experience at the event and afterwards, I was not only physically, but mentally exhausted. Juna Givhan, Regions Human Resources associate

For Human Resources associate Juna Givhan, the simulations stuck with her, even after the event.

"I had a great experience at the event and afterwards, I was not only physically, but mentally exhausted. After work I went to the gym and couldn't stop talking about the experience. Specifically with the dyslexia simulation, my trainer shared that as a person with dyslexia, my description of the limitations I experienced during the simulation was very close to some of the limitations he experiences on a daily basis. It was both humbling and eye opening."

Kimberlee Harkins, a Business Relations Consultant with Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, helped facilitate the simulation exercise. In her experience, the biggest takeaways for participants are empathy and awareness.

It's an eye-opening experience to try on different disabilities and literally walk in somebody else's shoes. Kimberlee Harkins, Business Relations Consultant with Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

"It's an eye-opening experience to try on different disabilities and literally walk in somebody else's shoes … to be able to see what your coworkers with disabilities may go through," explained Harkins. "The most common reaction to going through the blind simulation is, it's scary. You know that you are about to put on this blindfold, you know that you're about to use this cane, you know that you are about to have this guide helping you, but when you put on the blindfold and it is just completely dark it is a really scary experience. It makes you not take for granted your sight, your ability to see your kids, your ability to see the sunshine."

The event was organized by Regions' Birmingham Diversity Equity & Inclusion Network in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Observed every October, it's a time to recognize the contributions of people with disabilities to America's workplaces and economy. At Regions, this observance is another opportunity to strengthen our culture, offer support and gain a better understanding.

Regions is a Best Place to Work

For four years in a row, Regions has been named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," and named to the 2024 Disability Equality Index®. The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

Supporting Customers

In 2024, Regions introduced MagnusCards®. Designed for people who are neurodivergent, and/or on the autism spectrum, this solution provides easy-to-follow, step-by-step audio and visual guidance for everyday banking needs. This is one of many examples of how Regions is dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility for customers, providing accessible products and services both in person and online.

Did You Know?

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year "National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week."

In 1962, the word "physically" was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities, both visible and invisible. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Corporate Security Area Manager Carlos Hall wears flippers and weights on his ankles and wrists to simulate the experience of people with muscular weakness due to multiple sclerosis and other disabilities.

