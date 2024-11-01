UnisLink Earns HITRUST I1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that UnisLink is operating with leading security practices to protect sensitive information.
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / UnisLink, a leading provider of full-service revenue cycle management solutions, announced that its multiple facilities and platforms have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
Platforms Earning HITRUST i1 Certification:
RCM SmartLink residing at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services
UnisLink Client Management residing at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services
UnisLink Integrated Care Management Suite residing at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services
Facilities Earning HITRUST i1 Certification:
Microsoft Azure Cloud Services (Data Center) managed by Microsoft Azure Services
UnisLink Corporate Office located in Phoenix, AZ, United States
UnisLink Hyderabad Begumpet Office located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
UnisLink Hyderabad Madhapur Office located in Hyderabad, India
HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that UnisLink's platforms are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.
"By achieving HITRUST i1 Certification, UnisLink reaffirms its dedication to top-tier cybersecurity," said David Strand, CEO. "This certification assures our clients that their sensitive information is protected by industry-leading security practices."
About UnisLink
UnisLink is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, dedicated to helping physician practices thrive by improving their financial health.
Their purpose is to help clients build strong, sustainable healthcare practices by providing full-suite RCM services, using advanced technology and smart analytics to improve financial performance.
Contact Information
James Muir
SVP Sales
james.m@unislink.com
801-633-4444
