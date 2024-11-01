Anzeige
01.11.2024
UnisLink Earns HITRUST I1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that UnisLink is operating with leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / UnisLink, a leading provider of full-service revenue cycle management solutions, announced that its multiple facilities and platforms have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

UnisLink

UnisLink



Platforms Earning HITRUST i1 Certification:

  • RCM SmartLink residing at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services

  • UnisLink Client Management residing at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services

  • UnisLink Integrated Care Management Suite residing at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services

Facilities Earning HITRUST i1 Certification:

  • Microsoft Azure Cloud Services (Data Center) managed by Microsoft Azure Services

  • UnisLink Corporate Office located in Phoenix, AZ, United States

  • UnisLink Hyderabad Begumpet Office located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India

  • UnisLink Hyderabad Madhapur Office located in Hyderabad, India

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that UnisLink's platforms are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"By achieving HITRUST i1 Certification, UnisLink reaffirms its dedication to top-tier cybersecurity," said David Strand, CEO. "This certification assures our clients that their sensitive information is protected by industry-leading security practices."

About UnisLink

UnisLink is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, dedicated to helping physician practices thrive by improving their financial health.

Their purpose is to help clients build strong, sustainable healthcare practices by providing full-suite RCM services, using advanced technology and smart analytics to improve financial performance.

Contact Information

James Muir
SVP Sales
james.m@unislink.com
801-633-4444

SOURCE: UnisLink

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
